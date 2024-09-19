Implantica conducts first national RefluxStop™ User meeting with 21 participating surgeons, 1.5 years after launch in Italy

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, had the pleasure to host a regional full day User meeting with 21 surgeons attending last week in Milan to exchange experience and train on the standardized surgical technique, just 1.5 years after the first RefluxStop procedure took place in Italy.

As part of the RefluxStop™ continued education and development program, Implantica is now hosting regional User group meetings for peer-to-peer exchange of unique experiences and learnings among top RefluxStop™ surgeons. As the adoption of RefluxStop™ continues to grow, these regional meetings are designed to expedite surgeons' collective knowledge and experience to provide the best possible care and outcomes for their RefluxStop™ patients.

Dr. med. Moustafa Elshafei, a leading anti-reflux surgeon in Germany, led the surgical training for 21 experienced anti-reflux surgeons from leading reflux specialized centers in Italy. Empowered by his extensive experience with RefluxStop™ and other surgical treatments, Dr. med. Elshafei says, "The enthusiasm we saw for Refluxstop™ in Italy is a testament to the incredible need for this innovative treatment for GERD. Countless patients will finally have the option of a surgical treatment that provides a safe and effective way to treat GERD without encircling the esophagus. With more than 900 patients treated across more than 35 leading reflux centers, this technology has already proven itself to be a great success."

Prof. Luigi Bonavina, one of the most experienced and influential anti-reflux surgeons in Europe, moderated a lively panel discussion of best practices and real-world advice from RefluxStop™ experts. He says, "It's truly rewarding to see the Italian anti-reflux surgeon community come together to share real-world experiences and further standardize technique for RefluxStop™, a very promising treatment for GERD patients. As a surgeon, I'm thrilled to see the evolution of RefluxStop™ and rapid growth in Italy."

Founder and CEO of Implantica, Dr. Peter Forsell says, "GERD has a significant impact on Italian society. An estimated 6.5 million patients in Italy struggle with GERD at an annual treatment cost of about €1.7 billion per year.¹ With rapidly increasing demand for RefluxStop™ in Italy, we are proud to continue to train and collaborate with the leading anti-reflux surgeons. I would like to thank Dr. Elshafei and Prof. Bonanvina for leading this important event."

1. Darbà J, Kaskens L, Plans P, Elizalde JI, Coma M, Cuomo R, et al. Epidemiology and societal costs of gastroesophageal reflux disease and Barrett's syndrome in Germany, Italy and Spain. Expert Rev Pharmacoecon Outcomes Res. 2011;11(2):225-32

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

