Implantica announces completion of first GI-focused RefluxStop™ educational meeting by a prestigious NHS Hospital in the UK

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including the unique device RefluxStop™ for the treatment of acid reflux, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, reports that a leading pioneer of innovation healthcare services in the NHS England, NHS Chelsea & Westminster Hospital, hosted the first Gastrointestinal experts focused RefluxStop™ educational meeting in January 2025.

Chelsea & Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust recently joined the RefluxStop™ community, and leading anti-reflux surgeons, Mr. Naim Gomez and Mr. James Brewer, have completed 7 cases so far, with many more in the pipeline. In January 2025, Mr. Gomez and his team also hosted the first-ever RefluxStop™ Gastroenterologist-focused educational meeting, demonstrating that they not only lead the way in innovation but also recognize the importance of educating the GI community, the medical doctors who closely manage GORD patients pre- and post-surgery.

During this meeting, the surgeons from Chelsea & Westminster Hospital and a group of 11 gastroenterologists from the region spent the evening discussing RefluxStop's mode of action, patient selection, and reviewing robust clinical data from hundreds of patients.

Mr. Gomez says, "I started with this innovative treatment last year and results are simply compelling so far. My patients are not only happy but showing great improvement in their day-to-day quality of life, which is truly heartwarming as I have seen so many of my patients suffer from this debilitating disease over the years with some of the current treatments causing undesirable side effects. With RefluxStop, I see we could be at the start of a significant shift in the surgical treatment of GORD as the mechanism of action of the RefluxStop™ procedure is so simple and yet so innovative. This unique procedure treats GORD by addressing the root cause of acid reflux, without encircling the food passageway, a first in the history of GORD surgical management, and I am excited to offer this to many of my NHS patients who have been waiting for such a solution for a long time."

Mr. Brewer adds, "The RefluxStop™ procedure allows us to offer it as a surgical treatment for GORD to countless new patients, many of whom were not considered good candidates for anti-reflux surgeries of the past. It's exciting to think of what the RefluxStop™ procedure could mean for these patients."

CEO and Founder of Implantica, Dr. Peter Forsell adds, "Thank you to Mr. Gomez, Mr. Brewer and the entire Chelsea and Westminster team for their dedication to innovation and education in the surgical treatment of GORD. We welcome them to the quickly growing community of surgeons embracing the innovation of the RefluxStop™ procedure for their GORD patients. The rapid adoption of RefluxStop™ by the leading hospitals in the NHS England - the largest healthcare system on the European continent, is a true testament to the unquestionable benefits of the RefluxStop procedure." Dr. Forsell goes on to say, "We are proud to be associated with this premier NHS hospital in the UK and the many more that will start soon this year."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (STO: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

