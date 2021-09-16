Impilo has closed its second investment pool

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impilo AB, the Nordic investment company focused on healthcare investments, has secured new commitments from new and existing investors of SEK 6bn (EUR 590m) and significantly exceeding its target amount. The capital raised enables new platform investments and follow-on investments in existing portfolio companies. In combination with the value of the current portfolio, Impilo's total assets under management now exceed SEK 10bn (EUR 980m).

"The whole Impilo team is humbled and proud to have been entrusted with this capital and is excited to seek further investments in some of the most dynamic and sustainable businesses in this important sector in the Nordic region", said Fredrik Strömholm, managing partner at Impilo.

"We also look forward to continuing to support and develop our seven portfolio companies where we see significant potential in the years to come", said Fredrik Strömholm.

"This was an exceptionally successful fundraise, particularly in light of the logistical restrictions imposed by the global pandemic. Investors were attracted by the quality of the Impilo team, portfolio and track record as well as the focus on sustainable investments and longer-term value creation. We are proud to have helped Impilo achieve this impressive outcome", said Laurence Zage, partner at Monument Group, which acted as placement agent.

Impilo has been operational since 2017 and is by far the most active investment firm in Nordic healthcare since its inception. In addition to generating attractive returns on the firm's investments, portfolio companies must also explicitly contribute to improving the healthcare systems and communities the companies operate in. This can be achieved by improving access to care, quality of care and preventing the need for care - thereby helping reduce costs in the system, while improving quality of life for the individual.

Investors include institutional and private investment managers, with a meaningful share coming from family offices representing successful entrepreneurs. Approximately 57% of new commitments are from Nordic investors, with 34% from the rest of Europe.

Monument Group acted as placement agent, PWC acted as tax advisor and Mannheimer Swartling acted as legal counsel, to Impilo.

