Impero Becomes a Microsoft Global ISV Partner

NOTTINGHAM, England, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impero, the safeguarding software provider, is delighted to announce it is now a recognised Microsoft Global ISV Partner, a move that will accelerate innovation and increase value for its global customers. Impero is the only classroom management and student wellbeing provider that has earned Global ISV status, and one of only eight Microsoft partners to earn Global ISV status.

Becoming a Microsoft Global ISV Partner unlocks exclusive technical, marketing and sales enablement resources for Impero, enabling the organisation to enhance the development and promotion of its cutting-edge classroom management, remote access, and safeguarding software. Impero is also the only supplier in the classroom management market that is fully embedded with Microsoft Teams.

"Educators all around the world are contending with the biggest shift in teaching that we have ever seen, rapidly moving to remote and hybrid models. This has put an enormous amount of pressure on teachers to maintain high teaching and safeguarding standards from afar," said Justin Reilly, CEO, Impero.

"Combining Microsoft's technology and global foothold with Impero's specialist education expertise creates the perfect solution to support teachers with this new hybrid classroom model. With this latest step in our journey, we will continue to leverage Microsoft's vast investment in expanding into new regions, including Latin America and Australia."

The newly announced Global ISV support will help Impero reach more customers globally and deliver strategic digital transformation programs for even more schools worldwide.

"Partners like Impero provide unique solutions for students and educators, and built with Microsoft technologies, like Teams and M365, they represent the strength and depth of partnerships in our Global Partner Solutions organization for Education. We look forward to celebrating continued success with Impero as they provide classroom and learner safeguarding solutions to our global education customers," said Anthony Egbuniwe, Director of Global Partnerships, Public Sector & Education, Microsoft.

"We appreciate their commitment and support of Microsoft's mission, to empower every learner and every education organisation on the planet to achieve more. Impero enables school leaders to better serve their students by providing the tools for a hybrid learning environment, with classroom management and safeguarding software."

Impero's technology has the power to help people learn, work and connect safely online. It increases communication and collaboration, engagement and productivity, in the classroom, office, hospital, or any remote environment.

Since 2002, Impero has worked with schools and organisations across the globe. In 2021, Impero acquired Netop, a market-leading classroom management and remote access software company. Today, Impero works directly with technical teams, school districts/MATs, and Fortune 500 companies in more than 90 countries.

