IMOU Fest Kicks Off this July: Get Massive Discounts on the Top Security Cameras

Upgrade your home security this summer with IMOU's exclusive offers during IMOU Fest and Amazon Prime Day.

LONDON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMOU, a leading smart IoT company, today announced the IMOU Fest sales event running throughout July. This summer, customers can enjoy massive discounts on IMOU's latest security camera lineup, including affordable, indoor, and premium outdoor models.

Enjoy IMOU Fest and Amazon Prime Day

Throughout July, you can purchase the discounted IMOU products, including the popular wireless security cameras, with discounts of up to 50% off from selected UK retailers such as B&Q.

From July 16 to 17, visit Amazon for fantastic discounts of up to 25% on some of IMOU's popular and latest security cameras, including indoor and outdoor models, as well as dual-camera systems for larger areas.

IMOU Dual Series Cameras

Dual lens security cameras represent a significant advancement in surveillance technology, utilizing two lenses to capture the moments from multiple perspectives. With Ranger Dual and Cruiser Dual, every corner of your home is completely covered and safeguarded from the inside out.

Ranger Dual and Cruiser Dual both feature PT and fixed lenses, each equipped with IMOU Sense AI algorithms, developed in-house by IMOU, including advanced capabilities such as precise people and vehicle recognition, as well as distinguishing between people and pets. The intelligent following function ensures comprehensive monitoring with unparalleled accuracy.

Ranger Dual provides complete control for indoor home security, while Cruiser Dual offers peace of mind for outdoor areas. With similar functions, Cruiser Dual is also IP66-rated withstanding stormy and dusty outdoor conditions. Other customizable features include smart color vision, alarm scheduling, and personalized alarm tones, making it the ultimate choice for tailored home security solutions.

Don't miss the chance to upgrade your home security system with the Ranger Dual 6MP and IMOU Cruiser Dual 8MP cameras, now up to 22% off on Amazon.

IMOU Battery-powered Wireless Cameras

IMOU wireless security cameras are the ideal solution for outdoor security scenarios where a power outlet may not be available. Designed for easy and quick installation outside your property, IMOU Cell 3C is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that offers up to 120 days of protection on a single charge.

Cell Go is designed to be placed anywhere, anytime. During your next garden party, install Cell Go to record the scene and capture the memories. Being small, 100% wireless, and portable, you can also choose to install Cell Go in any place of interest inside the home – the children's playroom, the garage, or any place where security is a concern.

Cell PT Kit is designed for long-term outdoor monitoring, packing a large 15,000mAh battery that can power it for up to 280 days on a single charge and supports a solar panel for endless power. The Cell PT Kit also features pan & tilt functionality to provide comprehensive coverage of your property.

This summer, IMOU offers huge savings on its top selected security camera lineup during the IMOU Fest. For a limited time, IMOU's online offerings on Amazon are discounted by up to 25%, while select models are available at B&Q with savings of up to 50% off.

About IMOU

IMOU, a leading smart IoT provider, is committed to creating an easier, smarter, and more secure lifestyle for users and their families through advanced technology and smart products. IMOU's 4 major product systems - Security, Robots, Lights, and Link - leverage AI and cloud technology to provide diversified solutions tailored to different usage scenarios. IMOU has expanded to over 100 countries, with more than 30 million users worldwide enjoying the safety and convenience of their solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2457012/UK_KV___PC_02.jpg