iMocha in Collaboration with Leading Telecom Firms to Showcase Talent Framework that Empowers Telcos in their Journey to be TechCos at the TM Forum's Digital Transformation World (DTW) 2023, Copenhagen

PUNE, India, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iMocha, a leading AI-powered Skills Intelligence Cloud announced today its participation in the catalyst project, "Rise of the bots" which will be showcased at the TM Forum's DTW 2023 catalyst booth C14, from 19th to 21st Sep, in Copenhagen. DTW serves as a platform to showcase the latest innovations in the global telecom industry.

iMocha's Catalyst Project and Telecom Talent Branding Guide to Power Telco to TechCo Transformation Journey

At DTW 2022, TM Forum CEO Nik Willets, Dr. Steffen Roehn and Herbert Blum, Partners at Bain & Co, summarized talent as the big problem facing the industry today and they highlighted, attracting young talent and the importance of industry branding as key to solving the talent challenge.

Against this backdrop, iMocha collaborated on the "Rise of the bots" catalyst project which aimed to help CSPs optimize their organization, talent, skills, and culture to introduce and exploit AI-enabled applications in their businesses successfully. This project was championed by ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PLC, China Mobile, MTN and STC and brought together Eastcom software, Huawei and iMocha as solution partners.

"We are excited to be at the TM Forum's DTW'23 and to be one of the partners of the catalyst project which will help telcos in their transformation journey to a techco organization and be skills-first and future-ready," said Amit D Mishra, CEO and Founder, iMocha.

"iMocha's experience in working with talent teams have brought to the fore that availability of skill is one of the key barriers to digital transformation," said Vishal Madan, Head of Engineering, iMocha and a Judge of the TM Forum's Catalyst Awards. "By working with the CSP champions and solution partners, we have strengthened the Digital Talent Maturity Model and built the Telecom Branding guide to further enable CSPs in their transformation journey across candidate to alumni lifecycle."

As part of the TechCo Organizational Design (TCOD) and the catalyst projects, iMocha has worked on a Telecom Talent Branding Guide that includes best practices and a sample branding roadmap that companies can refer. To experience it, visit the catalyst booth @ Innovation Labs C14.

iMocha is an AI-powered Skills Intelligence Cloud that helps enterprises to build a Skills-First and data-driven ecosystem of hiring, upskilling, and managing talent - at scale, for any job role, and any industry. More than 500 organizations in 70+ countries are using iMocha's solution for taking a Skills-First approach to accelerated hiring, objective learning and development programs and to manage talent from candidate to alumni. Enterprises from IT/ITeS, Telecom, Banking, Financial and Insurance and Engineering are using iMocha's Skills platform to make data driven talent decisions.

The platform leverages patented technologies and includes innovative features to build employee skills profile, organizational skills inventory, skills taxonomy and skills ontology, skill benchmarking and skills analytics that helps to hire, develop and manage talent by taking a Skills-First approach.

