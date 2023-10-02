imo Unveils Revolutionary "Zero Noise" Feature for Crisper Calls

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where connectivity knows no bounds, staying in touch with loved ones is a cherished lifeline. However, the cacophony of crowded streets and urban clamour can wreak havoc on the serenity of these precious moments. Recognising this common challenge, the popular instant messaging app imo is proud to introduce its innovative "Zero Noise" feature, designed to filter out unwanted noise from audio and video calls, to elevate each call experience. The feature has been exclusively released to select beta users in the Gulf countries.

How does "Zero Noise" work its magic? Upon initiating an audio or video call on imo, the feature seamlessly springs into action, automatically identifying and eliminating disruptive background noise. Users are also granted the flexibility to manually toggle the feature on or off, granting them full control over their audio environment. This feature by imo can be regarded as one of the smartest noise reduction solutions for social platforms currently in the market.

According to a recent survey conducted by imo, a staggering 62 percent of calls made on mainstream messaging applications suffer from unwanted noise. Of these, a disconcerting 20 percent are plagued by excessive volume, disrupting the call experience and demanding a more robust noise suppression algorithm. imo's "Zero Noise" feature steps in to restore order, ensuring every conversation is crisp, clear, and free from distractions.

Mehran Kabir, Business Director of imo Messenger, said, "Conveying accurate information over a call can often be difficult due to loud and distracting background noise. In order to provide the smoothest communication experience, we have worked closely with our users in several territories to identify the sources of ambient noise and have created a way to efficiently mitigate them with the 'Zero Noise' feature. User satisfaction is our top priority, and with upgrades like this, we want to offer seamless communication between friends and families."

The "Zero Noise" feature from imo is poised to revolutionise the way we communicate. Stay tuned for its official release to the global imo community, as we embark on a journey to create more meaningful connections in a world filled with noise.

About imo

imo is owned by PageBites, Inc., a company based in the United States. imo is a global instant communication platform aiming to provide the most convenient, interactive, and fun way for people to connect. Through accessible audio and video communication services, imo connects over 200 million users in 62 languages across more than 170 countries and regions around the world. imo has been empowering Bangladeshi people with the ability to connect over miles and boundaries between them.

imo is available to download for free: https://imo.im/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218469/imo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE imo