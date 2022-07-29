Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size to Hit US$ 3.01 Billion By 2030 | Prediction by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immunotherapy drugs market is expected to clock ~US$ 3.01 billion by 2030 owing to the rising prevalence of different types of cancers & infectious diseases coupled with the strong product pipeline.

Market Driver

Impending global risk of new infectious and chronic diseases majorly drive the global immunotherapy drugs market. The ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has affected almost every country worldwide, and resulted in severe outcomes, across all countries.

The first case of COVID-19 was found in December 2019 and by the end of December 2020, the count surged to more than 90.3 million globally. SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies have shown the potential benefits in animal model for both prevention and treatment of infection.

Therefore, various government bodies, numerous organizations, and the prominent players across the globe are implementing several strategies to fast-track the development of immunotherapy for treatment & prevention of COVID-19. For instance, in May 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who are at great risk for development to severe Covid-19, comprising hospitalization or death.

The global immunotherapy drugs market has been analyzed from four different perspectives–type, application, end user, and region.

Excerpts from 'By Type Segmentation'

Based on type, the global immunotherapy drugs market has been segmented into:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Interferons & Interleukins

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Others

The monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the market with largest share in 2020. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory made antibodies that boost the body's natural antibodies or act as antibodies themselves. These antibodies trigger a targeted response by the body to protect it against an attack from a foreign antigen. Monoclonal antibodies are widely used in oncology to recognize tumor cells and to slow or stop their growth. Furthermore, in past few years, monoclonal antibodies have also found application in the treatment of infectious diseases. More recently, monoclonal antibodies are being actively researched and are given emergency use authorizations in order to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. This factor is further expected to increase the growth of the market.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global immunotherapy drugs market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global immunotherapy drugs market in 2021, followed by Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market can largely be attributed to the rising prevalence of different types of cancers and infectious diseases in the region, the presence of prominent players, with the large number of drugs present in the pipeline, favorable reimbursement policies, and the growing funding by public & private organizations for the development of immunotherapies.

Asia Pacific is expected to see significant growth in the immunotherapy drugs market, because of the rising costs of developing healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the region's large patient pool and rising cancer cases are expected to drive the growth of the immunotherapy drugs market in the coming years. Advanced immunotherapy drugs have been introduced in China and Japan as these countries are conducting numerous clinical trials and receiving FDA approvals for new drug molecules and combination therapies.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global immunotherapy drugs market are:

Merck & Co., Inc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Service , Inc

, Inc Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AstraZeneca plc

Amgen Inc

Among others

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Interferons & Interleukins

Checkpoint Inhibitors

By Application Outlook

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Centers

