Immunodiagnostics Market Size Worth US$ 39.36 Billion by 2030 at 7.40% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Immunodiagnostics Market is expected to clock at US$ 39.36 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by growth plus reports in its report titled "Immunodiagnostics Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

The recent technological advancements have led to growing the introduction of effective and advanced immunodiagnostic products globally. Latest of such advancement in immunodiagnostics is the development of bead AlphaLISA by Perkin Elmer, which has significantly decreased the complexity and length of immunoassays. A streptavidin-coated Alpha donor bead and an anti-analyte-conjugated AlphaLISA acceptor bead are used, and they are brought close together to produce the signal when the analyte is present. These non-washing chemiluminescent immunoassays have higher sensitivity, a wider dynamic range, and better analytical performance than traditional ELISA (Enzyme- Linked Immunoassay).

Market Drivers

The rising incidence of chronic diseases including cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and infectious diseases like HIV, hepatitis B, and others is one of the main factors driving the global market for immunodiagnostics. Additionally, technical developments are resulting in the development of advanced diagnostic kits, which is increasing public awareness. Strict government regulations delaying commercialization of novel solutions, however, can restrain the expansion of the global immunodiagnostics market.

Excerpts from 'by Application'

The global immunodiagnostics market is segmented into:

Oncology

Endocrinology

Hepatitis

Retrovirus Testing

Gi Stool Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Others

The global market has been driven by the oncology sector. Immunodiagnostics provide a better understanding of how the immune system responds when cancer evolves. Additionally, utilizing this method makes consideration of immunosurveillance simplified. Other segments like endocrinology and hepatitis might also benefit the market growth throughout the prediction period.

Excerpts from 'by Technology'

The immunodiagnostics market is divided into four categories based on technology:

Fluorescent Immunoassay

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Radioimmunoassay

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

The immunofluorescence assays (IFAs) are described with high assay sensitivity by utilizing an antibody that has been fluorescently marked and can be seen under a fluorescence microscope. IFA testing, can be performed on tissue slices or blood smears, enables the localization of the source of the positive signal. IFA are frequently used to find anti-infectious agent antibodies. The market for immunodiagnostics will eventually grow since infectious diseases are projected to show lucrative growth. An antibody is linked to an enzyme in ELISAs (enzyme linked immunosorbent assays), which, when exposed to a substrate, changes color and aids diagnosis. Radioimmunoassay is frequently used in tests for cortisol, thyroid hormones, and cyclosporine which means that as these disorders become more prevalent, the market for immunodiagnostics will eventually grow.

Excerpts from 'by Region'

The global market for immunodiagnostics is divided into four geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Asia Pacific holds dominating position in terms of revenue share. The prevalence of many chronic diseases is increasing, many new products are getting approved, and presence of reimbursement activities, are all factors which contributes to the regional market growth. Additionally, a growing elderly population with chronic diseases raises increases the need for routine examinations. The prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, gastrointestinal problems, and infectious diseases is on the rise in the North American region. These factors, along with the availability of disease-specific immunodiagnostic tests and advancements in immunodiagnostic technology, all contribute to the market growth in North America. Growing numbers of elderly people with chronic diseases and the development of sophisticated diagnostic systems due to technical advancements are factors in the expansion of Europe market.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global immunodiagnostics market are

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Diasorin S.P.A

Danaher Corporation Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Siemens AG Immunodiagnostics Systems Holdings Plc

Arkray, Inc

bioMérieux SA

Abbott Laboratories Inc

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

1. Market Ecosystem

2. Timeline Under Consideration

1. Historical Years – 2020

2. Base Year – 2021

3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1. Research Approach

2. Data Collection Methodology

3. Data Sources

1. Secondary Sources

2. Primary Sources

4. Market Estimation Approach

1. Bottom Up

2. Top Down

5. Market Forecasting Model

6. Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS

1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS

1. Drivers

2. Restraints

3. Opportunities GLOBAL IMMUNODIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

1. Oncology

2. Endocrinology

3. Hepatitis

4. Retrovirus Testing

5. GI Stool Testing

6. Infectious Disease Testing

7. Others

TOC Continued….

