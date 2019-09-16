ImmuniWeb Discovery to Reduce Complexity and Costs of Dark Web Monitoring and DevSecOps

The ground-breaking product offers an all-in-one solution to illuminate an organization's attack surface, to scorecard asset security and compliance, and to shed light on data leaks and Dark Web exposure

GENEVA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmuniWeb, a global application security testing and security ratings company, is thrilled to announce the launch of ImmuniWeb® Discovery that now offers:

- continuous discovery of external digital web assets

- actionable security ratings of asset hackability and attractiveness

- continuous web security testing, best practices and compliance monitoring (PCI DSS, GDPR)

- continuous monitoring of data leaks, source code exposure, phishing and domain squatting

- monthly subscription starting at $99 per organization