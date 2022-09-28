Immune Health Supplements Market is Expected to See a growth of 10.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Government Support to Enhance Food Ingredients Will Offer Immune Health Supplements US$ 61.0 Bn Market Opportunity by 2032. Pharmacies & Drug Stores to Showcase High Demand for Immune Support Products

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immune health supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2032. The market is expected to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 61.0 Bn by 2032.



Governments of various countries are helping manufacturers by publicizing the health advantages of immune health supplements. Government support for promoting the inclusion of fiber elements in food items has prompted producers to turn to fiber-based food supplements.

Furthermore, numerous government and private firms across the world are creating marketing campaigns to promote the use of immune health supplements to manage and prevent diseases & lower the occurrence of numerous chronic health issues. Immune health supplements are natural ingredients that are manufactured by many regulatory authorities, including the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in Europe and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in North America, which are becoming more restrictive regarding the ingredients used in food products and their appropriate labeling in order to encourage organic or natural foods for better consumer health.

Besides, rapid digitization has led to a high level of online retailing adoption in developing countries like India. Online sales through e-commerce have put a lot of pressure on the sector and allowed it to flourish in a new way with the development of a better sales channel. Convenience linked with easy access and payment options for online purchases, free home delivery, and return or exchange policies are also expected to boost immune health supplements market expansion to a great extent in India.

Key Takeaways from Immune Health Supplements Market Study

The North America immune health supplements market is predicted to generate a share of more than 32% during the forecast period.

immune health supplements market is predicted to generate a share of more than during the forecast period. The global immune health supplements market exhibited growth at a CAGR of 9.3% in the historical period from 2017 to 2021.

in the historical period from 2017 to 2021. Top 3 countries in the global immune health supplements market are likely to account for a share of 31.4% in the assessment period.

in the assessment period. Based on form, the powder segment is projected to remain at the forefront in the global immune health supplements market in the forthcoming years.

By product type, the vitamins & minerals segment is estimated to dominate the global immune health supplements market in the forecast period.

"Owing to rising health concerns, consumers are rapidly inclining towards the consumption of those products that would provide them with immunity-boosting properties. This factor is projected to drive growth in the immune health supplements market," says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Immune Health Supplements Market

Recognizing the increased demand for immune health supplements, many large dietary supplement firms have entered the immune health supplements market. Numerous significant businesses in the food and beverage sector are also forming strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions with immune health supplement producers in order to develop innovative products and achieve a greater share in the immune health supplements market.

Some of the leading companies present in the global immune health supplements market include Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp, The Nature's Bounty Co., Herbalife Nutrition of America, Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd, American Health, Unilever, Sanofi, Danone SA, and Nestle SA among others.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Immune Health Supplements Market

The study offers compelling insights based on the form (powder, liquid, capsules & soft gels, tablets, pills, gummies, and bars), based on product type (vitamins & minerals, amino acids & proteins, herbal supplements, probiotic supplements, amino acids & proteins, omega 3 fatty acids, and others), based on customer orientation (men, women, senior citizen, and others) and based on sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacies & drug stores, convenience stores, departmental stores, online retail stores, and others), across seven major regions of the world.

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The food & beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Immune Health Supplements Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Vitamin & Mineral Supplements

Herbal Supplements

Probiotic Supplements

Amino Acids & Proteins

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Others

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

Capsules & Soft Gels

Tablet

Pills

Gummies

Bars

By Customer Orientation:

Men

Women

Senior Citizen

Others (Kids & Toddlers)

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

