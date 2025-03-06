IMG Saxony-Anhalt at the ITB: Stable development of tourism in Saxony-Anhalt and exciting travel opportunities in 2025

Tourism year 2024: 3.39 million guests, 8.35 million overnight stays, satisfactory development with a slight increase in arrivals (+0.9%)

Regional growth in Anhalt-Wittenberg (+3.1%) and the Altmark (+3.6%), slight decline in Magdeburg and the Harz region

Strategic course setting: Recruitment of skilled workers for the hotel and catering industry expanded as part of the "Saxony-Anhalt can do it" campaign

Tourist highlights 2025: 100 years of Bauhaus Dessau, 30 years of the Elbe cycle path, state exhibition "Gerechtigkeyt 1525", world premiere of the musical "Walpurga" in the Harz

MAGDEBURG, Germany and BERLIN, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At a press brunch at the ITB Berlin tourism fair, the travel destination Saxony-Anhalt presented itself as a future-oriented destination with a wide range of travel opportunities and tailor-made offers. Sven Schulze, Minister for Economic Affairs, Tourism, Agriculture and Forestry for the State of Saxony-Anhalt, emphasized: "Travel is exciting - and Saxony-Anhalt remains in demand! Our guests appreciate the diversity and quality of our state."

Stable development of tourism in Saxony-Anhalt

Easy to reach from the Elbe Cycling Path: Bauhaus Dessau. Picture: IMG/Lüder Lindau

The current data from the State Statistical Office show that tourism continues to develop steadily. Despite slight regional differences, Saxony-Anhalt was able to maintain the high level of over 8 million overnight stays. The Harz and the Harz foothills were once again particularly popular with over 3 million overnight stays. While Magdeburg and the Harz recorded slight declines, the numbers rose in Anhalt-Wittenberg (+3.1%) and the Altmark region (+3.6%). According to Michael Reichelt, President of the State Statistical Office of Saxony-Anhalt, the constant development confirms the state's attractiveness as a travel destination. Major events such as the 2024 State Garden Show in Bad Dürrenberg have also contributed to the positive development.

Securing skilled workers as a key challenge

In order to secure long-term tourism success, the focus is on recruiting skilled workers. The "Saxony-Anhalt can do it" campaign is intended to specifically recruit workers for the hotel and catering industry. In addition to returnees and commuters, Saxony-Anhalt is increasingly relying on international talent - especially from Vietnam. Recruiting skilled foreign workers is seen as an opportunity for the entire economy. Language qualifications at B1 and B2 level can be used to find workers that are a perfect fit.

Cultural highlights and anniversaries in 2025

A special highlight of the coming year is the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus Dessau, which is attracting national and international attention. The celebrations are intended to provide a modern interpretation of the Bauhaus heritage and address current social issues.

Other highlights include the 30th anniversary of the Elbe Cycle Path, one of the most popular cycle paths in Germany, and the 25th anniversary of the state initiative "Garden Dreams – Historical Parks in Saxony-Anhalt". The UNESCO World Heritage Garden Kingdom of Dessau-Wörlitz is also celebrating its 25th anniversary. A cultural-historical focus is the state exhibition "Gerechtigkeyt 1525" on the 500th anniversary of the German Peasants' War. Young target groups in particular are addressed with interactive formats such as the exhibition "1525! Uprising for Gerechtigkeyt" and the film app Set-Caching, which leads to the filming locations in Saxony-Anhalt.

Tourism marketing: New packages for guests

With the new edition of "Our Best", multi-day trips to the most beautiful travel regions, the Investment and Marketing Company Saxony-Anhalt (IMG) is bringing together various bookable offers. The focus is on UNESCO World Heritage sites, active offers in nature and fascinating places in transition. IMG Managing Director Dr. Robert Franke invited visitors to discover Saxony-Anhalt's diversity - from the impressive cultural heritage sites to new experiences such as the musical "Walpurga" in the Harz Mountains, which will celebrate its world premiere in May.

Tourism therefore remains an important economic factor for Saxony-Anhalt, which should continue to develop with targeted strategies and attractive offers.

