ImamConnect – an “Uber for Imams” – the world’s first online Muslim services platform

- ImamConnect is a global community of vetted service providers of Muslim life needs, including pre-marital counselling, marriage ceremonies, wills & inheritance, Islamic studies, and more

- ImamConnect launches when access to religious services is restricted by Covid-19

- The simple interface provides fast search results, client reviews, and a secure, transparent payment process.

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- www.imamconnect.com, the world's first online platform for Muslim services, launches today. ImamConnect features a global provider community covering a full range of life services, from marriages to education, wills, and life coaching. Users will be able to book Imams, scholars, therapists, and more, all of whom have gone through stringent background and credentials checks.