Image Recognition Market Size to Reach USD 58920 Million by 2026 at CAGR 15.6% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Image Recognition Market is Segmented by Type (Code Recognition, Digital Image Processing, Facial Recognition, Object Recognition, Pattern Recognition, Optical Character Recognition), by Application (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Software & Services Category.

The global Image Recognition market size is projected to reach USD 58920 Million by 2026, from US$ 20720 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Image recognition market size:

Increasing penetration of Smartphones with image recognition technology for authentication, object identification and augmented reality use cases.

Increasing adoption of image recognition technology in various end-user applications such as banking, smart cities, retail, automobiles.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-4Y4363/global-image-recognition

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF IMAGE RECOGNITION MARKET SIZE

The growing penetration of smartphones with image recognition technology is expected to drive image recognition market size growth. Image recognition technology is majorly used in the Smartphone for mobile application security.

The increasing use of image recognition in retail for barcode identification is expected to increase image recognition market size. This technology is widely used in grocery stores, cosmetics, branded utensils, and other places.

The rising adoption of image recognition in the BFSI industry is expected to fuel the growth of image recognition market size. The demand for image identification technologies is increasing as security, and public safety concerns grow. For employee identification, attendance, and security, various organizations are deploying biometric or facial recognition systems in large numbers. Biometric facial recognition technology is increasingly being integrated into banking software for banking customers to easily access their accounts while ensuring that their information is authenticated.

Image recognition technology is increasingly being used in autonomous vehicles. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of image recognition market size. With the help of this image recognition technology, autonomous cars can detect obstacles and warn the driver about the proximity of walkways and guardrails. The technology can also read stoplights and road signs.

Furthermore, the acceptance of advanced technologies such as machine vision, artificial intelligence, and computer vision is encouraging the use of image detection and recognition technology. When combined with AI, image recognition can create valuable growth opportunities in several verticals, including gaming, social networking, and e-commerce.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For Growth & Trends Analysis on Image Recognition Market : https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-4Y4363/Global_Image_Recognition_Market

IMAGE RECOGNITION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Increased adoption of new and advanced technologies such as mobile application security solutions is driving the growth of North America's image recognition market size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to the high adoption of cloud, mobility, and infrastructure management solutions to address information security.

Based on type, facial recognition is expected to be one of the most lucrative segments in the image recognition market. The integration of artificial intelligence with facial recognition in smartphones and electronic devices is driving the segment's growth.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-4Y4363/Global_Image_Recognition_Market

Image Recognition Breakdown Data by Type

Code Recognition

Digital Image Processing

Facial Recognition

Object Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

Image Recognition Breakdown Data by Application

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Top Major Players in the Image Recognition Industry

Qualcomm

NEC

Google

LTU Technologies

Catchoom Technologies

Honeywell

Hitachi

Slyce

Wikitude

Attrasoft

Others

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-4Y4363&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-4Y4363&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Digital Image Processing Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2021 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation By Type (Software, Services), By Application (Visual Product Search, Security Surveillance, Vision Analytics) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- The Optical Character Recognition market size is projected to reach USD 15500 Million by 2026, from USD 8765.4 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.

- The Facial Recognition Market size will grow from USD 3.54656 Billion in 2019 to USD 9.99235 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.84%.

- The AI Image Recognition market size is projected to reach USD 3400.4 Million by 2026, from USD 1317.8 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

- Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2021 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation By Type (On-Premises, Cloud Based), By Application (Security and Surveillance, Vision Analytics, Marketing and Advertising, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- The global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market size is projected to reach USD 3853 Million by 2026, from USD 1076.2 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 19.8% during 2021-2026.

- The global artificial intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 169411.8 Million in 2025, from USD 4065 Million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 55.6% from 2018 to 2025.

- The Natural Language Processing (NLP) market size is projected to reach USD 3748.9 million by 2026, from USD 1040.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2021-2026.

- The Machine Vision market size is projected to reach USD 11380 Million by 2026, from USD 8374.8 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market.APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market.

- The Emotion Detection and Recognition market size is projected to reach USD 46560 million by 2026, from USD 11070 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 22.6% during 2021-2026.

- Voice Recognition Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2021 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation By Type (Artificial Intelligence, Non-Artificial Intelligence), By Application (Economy Vehicles, Mid-Price Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- The Speech and Voice Recognition market size is projected to reach USD 16250 Million by 2026, from USD 7648 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2026.

- The Gesture Recognition Market is expected to grow from USD 13.82145 Billion in 2018 to USD 34.32613 Billion by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.87%.

To see the full list of related reports on the image recognition

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports