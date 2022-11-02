Illuminate Selected for European Mobile Network Surveillance Contract

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate, a data solutions company that provides tools and services that collect and analyze information for key decision-makers, announced today it has been selected to provide surveillance of a nationwide General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) mobile network in Europe.

This contract award stems from a successful proof of concept that Illuminate had previously deployed. The technology and services provided by Illuminate demonstrated how it was able to extract critical, timely intelligence from the GPRS network, and provide actionable information for intelligence and law enforcement agencies. This award expands the project to a full nationwide network.

GPRS is the European standard for the 2G and 3G cellular networks. Although the vast majority of communications globally is now on the faster 4G and 5G networks, the GPRS platform still operates for many IoT applications and basic mobile devices (such as 'flip phones'), and most nations no longer have surveillance technology in place for it. As a result, many criminal organizations are taking advantage of this, and using this largely unmonitored network for their unlawful activities.

"We are proud to be selected for this valuable national monitoring service, as it will play a critical role in keeping our customer's citizens safe and helping authorities there better understand the threats within their borders," said Iain Goodfellow, Managing Director, Illuminate. "Illuminate has a proud heritage of monitoring telecommunications mobile networks and delivering actionable information, where it is needed, and when it is needed. This mission is just the latest example of how our technology is playing a leading role in mobile communications surveillance around the world."

For the initial proof-of-concept project, Illuminate developed a solution that could monitor a section of the national GPRS network. To achieve this, Illuminate called upon its deep experience of being involved in the telecommunications network since the development of the early standards. Its ability to draw upon its unrivaled understanding of the legacy networks allowed the company to quickly design a system for monitoring the GPRS ABIS interface to capture packet data from the network. Illuminate is one of only a few organizations in the world that has the technical expertise to provide this type of a surveillance system.

