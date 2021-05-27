IGNITE Intl Brands (UK) Ltd signs exclusivity deal with Flawless UK Vape Labs for new e-liquid line

LONDON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGNITE International Brands UK limited has signed an exclusive deal with Flawless Vape Labs (a subsidiary of Flawless U.K. Vape distribution) to manufacture a unique, custom blend of vape e- liquids, in 100 ml shortfill format. The range consists of five delicious flavours: Banana Ice, Mango, Watermelon, Blueberry ice, and Strawberry guava ice. This is IGNITE's first move into the UK's ever-growing e-liquid & vaping market.

Flawless vape labs was set up in 2017 with the view to create, bottle and label new and custom e-liquid blends for its customers. The lab is ISO9001 certified and has a state of the arts class 7 clean room with a capacity to do 40,000 bottles a day. IGNITE are also working with Flawless CBD (another subsidiary of Flawless UK Vape Distribution) who is their main UK distributor for CBD products throughout the UK and Europe.

IGNITE International Brands has a trademark and copyright license agreement with IGNITE International, a company founded by renowned Internet personality and entrepreneur Dan Bilzerian. Both companies are working together on a comprehensive marketing program that will include expertise from Bilzerian, who has a social media fan base of more than 45 million followers.

Flawless UK Vape Distribution is one of the largest UK distributors supplying vaping hardware, liquids and accessories to over 6,000 accounts across the UK and Europe.

