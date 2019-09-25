Igea's NEW LIPMD Lip Plumping phenomenon celebrates its global launch in style

87% of girls who participated in product trial agreed that LIPMD is the best lip product they've used, with 79% of girls who had previously experimented with lip plumping injectables stating that they favour the LIPMD solution over undergoing injections.

Alex Sisiolas: "I couldn't wait to show the world that I had created the most effective injection-free alternative to getting sexy lips available. From the consumer trials I knew this was something spectacular, but to see and hear it myself from this calibre of experts, well that's put me on a real high tonight."

LIPMD is compatible with lips around the world.

LIPMD is currently available for purchase online only at www.lipmd.com.au

