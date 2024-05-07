IFS appoints Kevin Price Global Head of Enterprise Asset Management

Industry heavyweight joins IFS to capitalize on EAM market leadership position, harness growth potential, and reinforce business value to customers

LONDON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the fastest growing enterprise software company in the world, has today appointed Kevin Price as Global Head of Enterprise Asset Management.

This latest strategic appointment reflects IFS's remarkable growth in the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) space, fueled by the company's powerful artificial intelligence technology (IFS.ai), industry depth and customer centric approach. The demand for IFS.ai and market momentum for Asset-centric businesses choosing IFS over SAP, IBM Maximo and Hexagon has seen Gartner name IFS as the #1 vendor for EAM market share*.

Price is a well-recognized and respected industry voice within the Enterprise Asset Management industry, with a track record for engaging Asset-centric customers in value-based engagements. Prior to joining IFS, he was Head of Pre-Sales at Hexagon Asset Lifecycle Intelligence, where he was responsible for product and market strategy. Price's experience spans the EAM ecosystem, developed in leadership roles at Infor and Datastream.

Commenting on Price's appointment, IFS Chief Operating Officer, Max Roberts, said: "Our long-term aspiration and ambition is to continue setting the benchmark and dominating in the asset domain. We are at a very exciting stage in our growth trajectory and as we look to solidify and expand upon this, Kevin's unique depth of knowledge and proven track record of success will be invaluable. Asset-intensive customers continue to move to IFS because our total customer-focus and industry depth means we provide compelling use cases that are fast, easy to implement and deliver value quickly."

Kevin Price, Global Head of Enterprise Asset Management at IFS, commented: "I have seen the evolution of EAM technology from monolithic applications to a composable service, which is a real strength and point of differentiation for IFS. Now, with AI embedded across our solutions, IFS is uniquely able to provide customers who have complex asset management requirements with a competitive "technology leapfrog". I am looking forward to working with Mark Moffat, Max Roberts and the wider IFS team to strengthen our EAM proposition and further extend our leadership position by helping customers deliver when it really matters, at the Moment of Service."

* IFS ranked #1 in the Enterprise Asset Management market based on revenue in the Gartner, Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2022.

