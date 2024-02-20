IFCO announces strategic acquisition of BEPCO, a market leader in reusable packaging for meat and dairy in the Baltics

MUNICH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFCO, the world's leading provider of reusable packaging containers (RPCs), announces the successful acquisition of BEPCO, a well-established reusable packaging pooling company based in Tallinn, Estonia. BEPCO operates a thriving meat & dairy crate pool in the Baltics. The acquisition of BEPCO enables IFCO to expand its market presence and diversify its product portfolio in the region.

IFCO announces strategic acquisition of BEPCO

By joining forces with BEPCO, IFCO aims to leverage the combined expertise, resources, and technological capabilities of both organizations to deliver enhanced value to customers. Together, the two companies will be positioned to address the evolving needs of customers in the Baltics.

"This strategic partnership allows us to deliver even greater value to our customers by leveraging the strengths of both organizations. IFCO and BEPCO share a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Together, we will continue to innovate, promote sustainability, and provide the high-quality packaging solutions our customers expect," explains Michael Pooley, IFCO CEO.

"With BEPCO becoming part of the IFCO family, we are strategically well-positioned for the future. I am confident that this collaboration will bring about significant benefits for our customers, employees, and stakeholders. By combining our expertise, we look forward to contributing to a more sustainable future and customer-centric approach. And together, we will advance the technological development of the pooling solutions, broaden our geographical footprint and elevate the supply chain to the next level," says Margus Ärm, BEPCO CEO.

BEPCO will continue to operate under its own brand in the region. Nevertheless, BEPCO customers will benefit from IFCO´s long-standing global expertise in providing reusable packaging in a sustainable circular economy model. The merging of BEPCO and IFCO will unite the best local and global operating expertise, providing an enhanced customer experience and the financial backing to scale the business.

About IFCO

IFCO is the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, serving customers in 50+ countries. IFCO operates a pool of over 380 million Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) globally, which are used for 2 billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread, and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers every year. IFCO RPCs ensure a better fresh food supply chain by protecting freshness and quality and lowering costs, food waste and environmental impact compared to single-use packaging. More: www.ifco.com | Follow us on LinkedIn @IFCO SYSTEMS

About BEPCO

BEPCO is the market leader for meat and dairy pooling and renting in the Baltics region. The company started in 2010 and since then developed cross border activities in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BEPCO has a mission to deliver universal, innovative, and efficient returnable packaging and transport services which can be used in the circular supply chain for all product categories. More: http://www.bepco.ee/ | Follow us on LinkedIn: @Bepco

