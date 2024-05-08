IDTechEx Report: Illuminating the Future of Lidar in Automotive

BOSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the rapidly evolving landscape of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving, sensor technologies have emerged as a pivotal force driving innovations in the automotive industry. Among these, three-dimensional (3D) Light Detection and Ranging (Lidar) stands out, offering precise mapping capabilities through laser-based remote sensing.

Various lidar technology combination possibilities. Source IDTechEx

The demand for Lidar in automotive applications is forecasted to grow to US$9.5 billion by 2034, driving substantial investments and advancements in performance enhancements, beam steering technologies development, cost reduction strategies for LiDAR transceiver components, scalability, and increasing adoption. In the IDTechEx report, "Lidar 2024-2034: Technologies, Players, Markets & Forecasts", market forecasts are based on the extensive analysis of primary and secondary data, combined with careful consideration of market drivers, restraints, and key player activities. The technology adoption roadmaps for six types of lidar in four types of level 3+ autonomous vehicles are evaluated to provide a balanced outlook on market opportunities. Lidars are also poised to extend their application beyond traditional automotive use cases.

The technology landscape of lidar is segmented into four areas: measurement process, emitter, beam steering mechanism, and receiver. Furthermore, there are several other factors to consider, such as wavelength choice and optical system selection, which add further complexity to the technology choices of lidar.

Despite the numerous options available for each component in a lidar system, not all technologies have equal opportunities for commercialization. For example, FMCW is typically used with a 1550nm wavelength, while VCSEL may perform better with flash lidar beam steering than EEL, and MEMS have more difficulty combining with FMCW. Even the hardware technology is the result of complicated sub-technology combinations, and software and system solutions must also be considered. The rapid development of different technologies makes the lidar market even more complicated, presenting challenges and limitations that must be overcome to unlock the full potential of autonomous vehicles.

Leveraging its extensive expertise across laser physics, semiconductors, optics, sensors, and transportation, IDTechEx has unveiled a comprehensive report that delves into the global 3D LiDAR technology landscape and market dynamics. The report offers meticulous analyses of the current market status and provides tailored forecasts specifically for the automotive industry. Additionally, insights are extrapolated for potential applications in industrial automation, robotics, smart cities, security, and mapping.

One of the report's standout features is its unbiased analysis, underpinned by primary data sourced through interviews with key industry players. Drawing on IDTechEx's established track record in the transport, electronics, and photonics sectors, the report offers valuable insights for a diverse range of stakeholders.

"Lidar 2024-2034: Technologies, Players, Markets & Forecasts" serves as a guiding light for industry players, investors, and technology enthusiasts navigating the complex terrain of LiDAR technology in automotive applications. With unparalleled insights into market dynamics, technological advancements, and future trends, this report is an indispensable resource for those seeking to stay ahead in the transformative landscape of automotive LiDAR applications.

