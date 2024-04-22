IDTechEx Release New Global Quantum Technologies Market Report

BOSTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx, a trusted provider of independent market intelligence, announces the availability of a new report, "Quantum Technology Market 2024-2034: Trends, Players, Forecasts".

The quantum technologies market is predicted to grow with CAGR 25% in the next 10 years. Source: IDTechEx

This comprehensive study provides clarity on the complexities of this rich and fast-moving industry, revealing significant opportunity, with the quantum technology market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 25% in the next ten years. The quantum technology market leverages nano-scale physics to create revolutionary new devices for computing, sensing and communications. Across the industry, quantum technology offers a paradigm shift in performance compared with incumbent solutions.

This report characterizes the entire quantum technology market, identifies key trends, and provides an overview of the major players. Coverage across three key sectors including quantum computing, quantum sensing, and quantum communications is included, alongside market forecasts from 2024 to 2034 and over 50 company profiles.

IDTechEx has over 25 years of experience covering emerging technology markets, and is uniquely placed to analyze the interplay of related trends in the automotive, semiconductor, photonics, advanced materials, and sensor technology industries with the quantum technology market.

This quantum technologies market report provides the following information:



A review of the context and background of the quantum technology market

Overview of the quantum technology market landscape in 2024.

Ten-year market forecasts by annual revenue within quantum computing, quantum sensing, and quantum communications hardware markets.

Overview of key national quantum strategies, and comparison of government funding commitments.

Over 50 company profiles of key players in the quantum technology market.

Full market characterization of major technologies and applications within the quantum technology market

Summary of material opportunities within the quantum technology market.

Breakdown of eight major approaches to commercializing quantum computing including superconducting (gate-based and annealing), trapped-ion, neutral atom, silicon-spin, photonic, diamond, and topological.

Details of critical benchmarks for quantum computing and comparison of achievements and roadmaps across key modalities and commercial players.

Overview of key markets for quantum sensing including precision navigation and timing, biomedical imaging, and remote current sensing.

Coverage of technology approaches to commercializing chip-scale atomic clocks, quantum gyroscopes, quantum magnetic field sensors, quantum gravimeters, and more.

Comparison of software and hardware approaches to quantum communications for enhanced data security, including post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and quantum key distribution (QKD)

SWOT analysis of each technology area within the market, and roadmaps for each sector.

The table of contents of this report includes:

Executive Summary and Conclusions

Introduction

Quantum Computing

Quantum Sensing

Quantum Communications

Materials for Quantum Technology

Market Forecasts

50+ Company Profiles

For more information on this report, including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/QuantumTech. This report forms part of a wider portfolio of quantum related research, including drill down reports on quantum sensors, quantum communications and quantum computing – find out more at www.IDTechEx.com/Research/Quantum.

IDTechEx reports provide a detailed appraisal of a technology and its applications, based on primary and secondary research conducted by technical analysts, helping you understand the full picture. These high quality, unbiased studies are researched at a global level.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx provides trusted independent research on emerging technologies and their markets. Since 1999, we have been helping our clients to understand new technologies, their supply chains, market requirements, opportunities and forecasts. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com .

Media Contact:

Lucy Rogers

Marketing and Sales Administrator

press@IDTechEx.com

+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393326/IDTechEx_Quantum_Pie_Charts.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/4662342/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg