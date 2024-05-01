IDTechEx Release New Global Chemical Recycling Market Report

BOSTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx, a trusted provider of independent market intelligence, have released a new market report, "Chemical Recycling and Dissolution of Plastics 2024-2034: Technologies, Players, Markets, Forecasts". The report forecasts advanced recycling plants will recycle over 17 million tpa of plastic waste by 2034.

This market analysis report provides independent market forecasts, industry analysis and critical technical assessment on pyrolysis, depolymerization, gasification, and dissolution processes both in use today and being proposed for the near future to enable a circular economy. Source: IDTechex



The chemical recycling of plastics attracts both notable critics and supporters; while it may not be a silver bullet to the sustainability issue facing all stakeholders in the plastic value chain, it does have a role to play in the pursuit of a circular economy. In this report, IDTechEx finds that notable market drivers, including increasing regulatory pressures, have led to a surge in market activity that will impact the global landscape over the next decade and beyond.

This chemical recycling research report provides an independent assessment on the field, including pyrolysis, depolymerization, gasification, and dissolution processes both in use today and being proposed for the near future to enable a circular economy. 10-year market forecasts provide a crucial unbiased outlook.

"Chemical Recycling and Dissolution of Plastics 2024-2034: Technologies, Players, Markets, Forecasts" covers the following key aspects:

10-year market forecasts for pyrolysis, depolymerization, gasification, and dissolution; appropriate forecasts segmented by different polymer types.

Overview of the environmental impact and economic viability of each technology.

Assessment of key manufacturers including their partnerships, funding & capacity expansions.

Success stories, including product launches, and failures. End-user activity from single-use plastics in FMCG packaging to various textiles, automotive parts, electronic equipment, and beyond.

Overview of solutions and developments for key polymers including: PP, PET, PS, PE, PU, PMMA, PA, PC, and PLA.

Analysis of the key market drivers: governments, companies (stakeholders across the value chain including product manufacturers, brands & retailers), NGOs, and the public.

Global view of the status of the plastic recycling market including recycling rates, chain of custody, location, design for recyclability, and more.

Technology appraisal of chemical recycling and dissolution processes that enable a circular economy. This includes strengths, limitations, challenges, criticisms, and outlook.

Comprehensive summary of technology providers for each process.

Complete list of operational plants and planned projects worldwide with corresponding chemical recycling market shares.

Analysis of the latest R&D and technology trends with a commercial impact. This includes microwave and enzymatic processes for depolymerization, hydrothermal approaches as a competition to pyrolysis, new polymer developments, and more.

Interview-based player profiles.

The main contents of this advanced recycling market report include:

Chemical recycling and dissolution of plastic waste market analysis

10-year market forecasts for pyrolysis, depolymerization, gasification, and dissolution segmented by different polymer types.

Advanced recycling overview: trends, environmental impact, economic viability

Assessment of key manufacturers

End-user activity

Overview of chemical recycling of key polymers

Analysis of the key market drivers

Global status of the plastic recycling market.

Chemical recycling market size and outlook.

Technology assessment: Pyrolysis, depolymerization, gasification, and dissolution

Technology appraisal of chemical recycling and dissolution processes

Technology providers for each process.

Complete list of operational plants and planned projects.

Analysis of latest R&D and technology trends

Interview-based player profiles.

For more information on this report, including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/CRDP.



IDTechEx reports provide a detailed appraisal of a technology and its applications, based on primary and secondary research conducted by technical analysts, helping you understand the full picture. These high quality, unbiased studies are researched at a global level.

For the full portfolio of sustainability related research available from IDTechEx, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Research/Sustainability.



About IDTechEx



IDTechEx provides trusted independent research on emerging technologies and their markets. Since 1999, we have been helping our clients to understand new technologies, their supply chains, market requirements, opportunities and forecasts. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com .



Media Contact:



Lucy Rogers

Marketing and Sales Administrator

press@IDTechEx.com

+44(0)1223 812300



Social Media Links:



Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402549/Chemical_Recycling_webtext.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338688/IDTechEx_logo.jpg



