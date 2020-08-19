IDTechEx Examines Personalized Skin Care in New Research Report on Skin Sensors

At its most basic level, personalization in skin care involves matching a person's skin type and skin concerns to a particular product or selection of products. For example, a capacitive skin sensor can measure a person's skin hydration and alert them to use a specific type of moisturizer. Alternatively, polarized light and 3D imaging can enhance the view of fine lines on the face to highlight trouble areas to target with anti-wrinkle cream.

How Can Genetic Testing Deliver Personalized Skin Care

As the cost of sequencing the human genome has decreased at a rapid pace, the popularity of consumer genetic testing has soared. Today, the average consumer is able to request a testing kit via post, painlessly submit their DNA, and obtain their results online in 1-2 weeks. Though this market started through ancestry analysis, many health and wellness tests have emerged. Results from a genetic test focused on the skin can show a person's susceptibility to certain conditions such as sun sensitivity, pigmentation, collagen breakdown, etc. While the majority of companies offering genetic testing for skincare are DNA testing companies such as Orig3n, there are a number of small skin care companies, such as Allél, that are now emerging to bridge the gap between test results and recommended skin care products.

An emerging trend within skin care is to address the billions of microorganisms that live on the human skin. Also known as the skin microbiome, the collection of microorganisms differs greatly between individuals, and even across a person's body. Products aimed at the skin microbiome can focus on stimulating the growth of the microbiome, introducing specific microorganisms to the skin, or even products from microorganisms that have a beneficial effect on the person. Personalization in this space can be accomplished by testing the exact makeup of the person's microbiome and using skin care products that do not address the needs of the skin, but also the needs of the microbiome. Sequential Skin is a company that has emerged in this space.

How Can Skin Sensors and AI Deliver Hyperpersonalized Skin Care

When personalized skin care is taken to the extreme, we achieve hyperpersonalized skin care. This can be personalization of skin care monthly, all the way down to daily. Hyperpersonalization is only possible through skin sensors that consumers use in their own home to analyze their skin condition, and AI which can determine the ideal product based on the skin measurement. Examples include:

Skin sensors which are used at home to update the components of a monthly skin care subscription. The new skin care products reflect the changes in the user's skin.

Skin sensors and/or smartphone apps that consumer uses to provide data to a skin care dispenser as to how much of each ingredient to dispense to the user. The skin care dispensed reflects the time of day, the weather outside, and the user's current skin condition.

Skin sensors on a dispenser which allows for skin care to be dispensed on the exact spots where it is needed.

