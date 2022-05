IDS NEXT ACQUIRES SHAWMAN SOFTWARE

Commenting on the merger, Binu Mathews, Chief Executive Officer of IDS Next said: "We are very excited to welcome the ShawMan team to IDS Next and look forward to embarking on this great next step in our hospitality technology journey together. With the many synergies in our solutions, combined expertise, and a shared vision for the industry, we can eliminate the need for hotels to work with multiple vendors and non-similar systems. With the addition of cloud-based Point of Sales (POS), table booking software, and spa, sales & catering, and club management, we will be able to further accelerate our growth and extend our offering in our cloud and hybrid models on Microsoft Azure."

"We are thrilled with this merger," said Jimmy Shaw, Managing Director of ShawMan Software. "The opportunities are endless, and we will now be able to offer our customers and partners enhanced and integrated solutions globally."

With the goal to redefine the way hotels operate through smart software solutions, IDS Next has been a trusted technology partner and preferred supplier to the international hospitality industry, managing over 300,000 daily check-ins, 600,000 daily users and USD$ 10 million in daily transactions. From contactless check-in, front desk-, guest request and housekeeping management, to payroll, finance, inventory management and procurement, IDS Next ensures hotel operations run smoothly and securely. With an open API approach, IDS Next integrates with over 100 of the world's leading, best-in-breed technology partners to complement its hotel partners' existing systems and solutions.

IDS Next's mobile-first solutions support the industry's quest for contactless technology, meet traveler expectations in the new normal, and enable hotels to own their guest, maximize their revenues, manage their cost, drive efficiency, and deliver a premium guest experience.

