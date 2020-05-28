Idrica Becomes Once More the Official Sponsor of WEX Global

VALENCIA, Spain, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Water technology company Idrica has agreed to become, once again, the official sponsor of WEX, the Global Water & Energy Exchange, which will take place in March 2021.

This will be the second time that WEX, one of the main meeting forums for water professionals around the world, will be held in the Spanish city of Valencia, where Idrica has its headquarters.

The forum, which celebrates its fifteenth edition, will include the presence of over 100 experts in water, technology and water cycle management.

The agreement was reached by WEX's CEO, Mark Barker, and Idrica's CEO, Jaime Barba, to give continuity to the meeting that turned Valencia last winter into the world's water capital.

"We are very pleased to be able to host WEX for the second year running. The world has changed radically since the COVID-19 pandemic began and the water sector has a lot to contribute to the reconstruction that we will have to start working on together," Barba explained.

Last year, under the title "Delivering Smart Circular Solutions for a More Sustainable World", WEX brought together more than 80 speakers from 40 countries.

WEX Global occupies a unique place in the water calendar due to the level of participants and the opportunity to hold 1-to-1 private meetings. In addition, expert panels will take place to discuss smart water management, IoT technologies and the digital transformation of the industry.

In Valencia's Oceanographic, the WEX Global Awards will be given in the categories of process technology, water and energy, water and/or wastewater management, operations, infrastructures, technology, finance/partnerships, desalination and circular economy.

Mark Barker welcomed the fact that "Idrica will again be our main sponsor and our host, and Global Omnium the Welcoming Utility. Both organizations made a huge contribution to the success of WEX Global this year and we are looking forward to working with them to produce an even better summit in 2021."

Headquartered in Valencia - and with operations in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America - IDRICA aims to become a leading company in the digital transformation for the water sector, providing services and technological solutions for managing the entire water cycle.

The company was born this year with a founding team of 180 experts around the GoAigua technology, implemented a decade ago in the centennial Spanish water utility Global Omnium.

