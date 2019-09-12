IDnow Supports Lottoland With Worldwide Online Identification Solution

The leading online lottery provider places its trust in automated and highly secure ID verification

MUNICH, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow (www.idnow.io), a leading provider of Identity Verification-as-a-Service solutions serving over 250 customers will support Lottoland with the digital transformation of its identification processes. In order to meet child protection legislation requirements in an even more user-friendly way, in future the gaming provider will use IDnow AutoIdent to directly verify the legal age of its customers during initial registration. Thanks to IDnow's highly secure and fully automated solution users can identify themselves via an app in a very short time and without media discontinuity.

Lottoland is one of the largest private providers of online lotteries and gaming in Europe. Currently, more than 20 international lotteries and a large variety of games are available to Lottoland's approx. 10 million customers. To ensure that new customers log on using their genuine identity and, above all, prove they are of legal age, during initial registration customers are required to identify themselves using an official identity document - a challenge when dealing with more than 100 countries of origin. IDnow can identify ID cards, passports and other ID documents from 193 countries in real time making it the perfect partner for Lottoland when it comes to Identity Verification-as-a-Service solutions: On the one hand, identification is quick and easy for the customer, on the other hand, these solutions also comply with all applicable legal requirements for every country involved.

The verification of gaming customers is currently the subject of heated debate, particularly in Great Britain: since May 2019, a new regulation has been in force there requiring all players to register and authenticate themselves immediately, even when playing free games. This legislation is intended to protect minors and prevent underage persons from playing online. Furthermore, the new system ensures the faster detection of misuse and criminal activities. Therefore, providers must verify the customer's name, address and date of birth when opening an account.

"In our business, flexible customer service, security and legal compliance are crucial. With its online identification solution, IDnow offers us the very best in all areas," says Nigel Birrell, CEO at Lottoland. "Many customers use our services via smartphone and fill out their tickets using our app while on the move. With IDnow AutoIdent, we can now accept orders independently from our service centre around the clock - worldwide. This will enable us to meet increasing global demand and provide our users with a perfect customer experience from the moment they sign up, without making any compromises regarding legal compliance."

IDnow AutoIdent is an intuitive, AI-driven solution that enables automated identification in minutes without the need for specially trained personnel. To verify their identity, the user simply needs to have their face and ID card captured and validated using a webcam or smartphone camera. IDnow technology automatically recognises both machine-readable and non-machine-readable parts of the ID document as well as additional security features such as holograms. In the next step, the system checks whether the ID document also matches the person who wants to verify their identity: the camera compares biometric data and checks whether a real person is in front of the lens using a short video stream and not just a photo. Therefore, verification with the help of a real person is only necessary in unclear and exceptional cases. IDnow takes over the entire procedure for its customers, including mechanical testing in unclear cases to enable maximum conversion rates while maintaining simple processes.

About IDnow

With its Identity Verification-as-a-Service (IVaaS) platform, IDnow has set out to make the connected world a safer place. IDnow's unmanipulable identity verification is used across industries conducting online customer interactions that require a high degree of security. IDnow uses artificial intelligence to check all security features on ID documents and can therefore reliably identify forged documents. Potentially, the identities of more than 7 billion customers from 193 different countries can be verified in real-time. In addition to safety, the focus is also on an uncomplicated application for the customer. With five out of five stars on the Trustpilot customer rating portal, the technology is particularly user-friendly.

IDnow covers a wide range of use cases both in regulated sectors in Europe and for completely new digital business models worldwide. The platform allows the identity flow to be adapted to different regional, legal and business requirements on a per use case basis.

IDnow is supported by venture capital investors BayBG, Seventure Partner, G+D Ventures and Jet A as well as a consortium of renowned business angels. Its portfolio of over 250 customers includes leading international companies from various industries such as Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, eventim, Raisin (Weltsparen), Sixt, solarisBank, Telefonica Deutschland, UBS, Western Union and wirecard as well as fintechs such as Fidor, N26, smava, and wefox.

About Lottoland

Lottoland is one of the leading private lottery operators in Europe with licenses from the Maltese, Gibraltarian, British, Australian and Irish gaming supervisory authorities. At Lottoland, customers can play a variety of attractive lotteries worldwide - for example LOTTO 6aus49 (Germany), EuroJackpot (16 European countries), EuroMillions (nine European countries), MegaMillions and PowerBall (USA) or the El Gordo Christmas lottery (Spain). Furthermore, Lottoland also offers its own lottery products and instant lotteries. Lottoland itself is not an operator but a bookmaker and accepts bets on the results of lotteries. The payment of all winnings is guaranteed with an insurance model.

Lottoland has set itself the goal of developing the classic lottery game with its own products, attracting younger target groups and modernising the lottery market. In doing so, Lottoland is primarily concentrating on mobile sales channels. Furthermore, Lottoland is fully committed to the strictly regulated and monitored opening of lottery markets. More information about Lottoland: www.lottolandcorporate.com.

