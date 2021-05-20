IDnow introduces NFC based verification for digital IDs

Platform provider enriches IDnow AutoIdent with NFC (Near Field Communication) technology to create even better user experience

MUNICH, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a German based leader in platform-as-a-service identity verification, today announced the implementation of NFC reading capability into IDnow AutoIdent. This will offer users an even smoother and quicker verification process.

The new solution will support all identification documents globally that follow the ICAO 9303 standard like ePassports and NFC supported ID cards. All the user needs are an ID card with a RFID chip (radio-frequency identification) as well as an NFC-enabled smartphone. The IDnow App recognizes the availability of an RFID chip, reads the personal data and biometric information (photo) that is contained on the chip with integrated privacy protection and compares the biometric information retrieved from the chip to a video selfie and a liveness check.

IDnow has seen that users increasingly value quick and easy identification and appreciate the freedom of choice when selecting their identification method. Different user groups prefer different methods, and businesses can see large increases in their conversion rates if they offer users a choice. Therefore, IDnow offers a comprehensive platform, that includes identification methods from offline to online, from automated methods to procedures carried out by identity specialists, available flexibly online, offline in branches and even by a courier at the user's doorstep.

"The NFC capability for our AutoIdent product is a significant step in order to further augment our platform and create a smooth user journey for everyone. Our customers value this freedom of choice for their user and see high conversion rates with seamless, easy processes", says Vikas Seth, CPO at IDnow. "Through the application of NFC-based RFID chip read out in the IDnow AutoIdent product, you don't need to compromise, but get the best of both worlds - a high level of security and a convenient onboarding process at high speed", he adds.

The principle of reading out an ePassport via NFC is successfully used by airports with ePassport gates, places with an extremely high security requirements. By adding this feature to IDnow AutoIdent, IDnow is empowering banks, insurance providers and other businesses to get the same level of protection from fraudsters and identity thieves through a method, that is already well established and understood by their end users, completely automated and built to improve conversion rates.

For high security use cases IDnow is also offering a variant that can check the authenticity of the RFID chip and validate it on a secure server with digital certificates to ensure that the RFID chip itself is not compromised by fraudsters.

IDnow has expanded its role in recent years far beyond simply offering individual ident methods and has become the overarching platform for digital identities with several million transactions per year.

In early 2021, IDnow announced the acquisition of identity Trust Management AG, one of the leading international providers for on- and offline verification. This was the second acquisition within six months for IDnow and represents an important milestone on the way to becoming the leading identity platform in Europe. The acquisition of identity Trust Management AG enables IDnow to expand into new industries and offer its services to a broader customer base in Germany and beyond.

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading identity verification platform in Europe with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform provides a broad portfolio of identity verification solutions, ranging from automated to human-assisted from purely online to point-of-sale, each of them optimized for user conversion rates and security.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom and France and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 670 international clients, spans a wide range of industries, and includes leading international players such as, Western Union, UBS, Commerzbank, Sixt and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, wefox and Tier mobility.

