Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market to Register Immense Growth at a CAGR of 12% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Predicts DelveInsight

As potential therapies are being investigated to manage idiopathic membranous nephropathy, it is safe to predict that the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market will experience significant reconstitution during 2023–2032. However, the challenges of the rigid and burdensome structure of regulatory authorities will decide the fate of all these pipeline therapies and the impact they will have on overall revenue generation.

DelveInsight's Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, idiopathic membranous nephropathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] and China.

Key Takeaways from the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market size in the 7MM + China was approximately USD 220 million in 2022.

was approximately in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total prevalent idiopathic membranous nephropathy cases in the 7MM + China were approximately 380K in 2022.

were approximately in 2022. Leading idiopathic membranous nephropathy companies such as Hoffmann-La Roche, MorphoSys, Cerium Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Reistone Biopharma, Eternity Bioscience, GlaxoSmithKline, ValenzaBio, ACELYRIN , and others are developing novel Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy drugs that can be available in the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy drugs that can be available in the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market in the coming years. The promising idiopathic membranous nephropathy therapies in the pipeline include GAZYVA (obinutuzumab), MOR202 (felzartamab), SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel, BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib), SHR1459 (edralbrutinib), BENLYSTA (belimumab), VB119, and others.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Overview

Membranous nephropathy is a kidney disease affecting the kidney's filters. It causes a rise in protein in the urine, impaired renal function, and edoema. It's also known as membranous glomerulopathy. Membranous nephropathy is a rare disease that affects the renal glomerulus, specifically the podocytes, which play an important role in limiting the permeability of the kidney to proteins. The most common membranous nephropathy symptom is swelling, often known as edema. This might range from minor to severe. Most patients have some edema, which is generally the initial symptom. Swelling in membranous nephropathy is usually slow compared to other disorders that cause protein in the urine and nephrotic syndrome, but it can sometimes be sudden. It usually begins in the feet, ankles, or legs, although it can develop elsewhere in the body, including the abdomen, hands, arms, and face. Protein in the urine is frequently used to make membranous nephropathy diagnosis. A blood test, a kidney biopsy, optical microscopy, immunofluorescence, electron microscopy, and antibody-guided diagnostics are also conducted.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 380K prevalent cases of idiopathic membranous nephropathy in the 7MM in 2022.

China contributed to the largest prevalent population of idiopathic membranous nephropathy, acquiring ~82% of the 7MM and China in 2022. Whereas EU4 and the UK for ~6%, and Japan accounted for ~5% of the total population share, in 2022.

The idiopathic membranous nephropathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM + China segmented into:

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Prevalence

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Prevalence by Antigens

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Treatment Market

There is no cure for either primary or secondary membranous nephropathy. When treating individuals with the illness, doctors usually take a symptomatic approach and aim to improve the patient's immune system. Patients are put on supportive care as soon as the diagnosis is confirmed, regardless of the underlying cause, and this is continued throughout the duration of the condition. It includes careful blood pressure control, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor/angiotensin receptor blocker therapy to reduce proteinuria and increase the chances of spontaneous remission, statins for hyperlipidemia, salt restriction, diuretics to control edoema, and a low protein diet to allow for the replacement of urinary protein losses. In recent research, alkylating drugs used in combination with corticosteroids produced positive results in membranous nephropathy patients.

Immunosuppressive therapy (such as steroids and alkylating agents, calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs), and rituximab) are among the medications used to treat membranous nephropathy patients. Alkylating drugs, steroids, and calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs) have formed the foundation of immunosuppression and immunosuppressive medications. Though they are partially effective in reducing proteinuria in membranous nephropathy patients, they have also been linked to greater relapse rates and significant adverse responses.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

GAZYVA (obinutuzumab): Hoffmann-La Roche

MOR202 (felzartamab): MorphoSys

SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel: Cerium Pharmaceuticals

BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib): BeiGene

SHR1459 (edralbrutinib): Reistone Biopharma/Eternity Bioscience

BENLYSTA (belimumab): GlaxoSmithKline

VB119: ValenzaBio/ACELYRIN

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market are expected to change in the coming years. Increased research activities and the discovery of new biomarkers and therapeutic targets, will result in the development of improved medicines in the future. Although rituximab is effective, patients can acquire medication resistance over time. Roche's Obinutuzumab is being developed with improved efficacy, which will aid in overcoming the limits of current therapy.

Moreover, the rapid incidence of progression and remission in membranous nephropathy patients provides pharmaceutical companies with an opportunity to develop therapies to address the inadequacies and capture a largely untapped idiopathic membranous nephropathy market. Only a few drugs, such as Obinutuzumab, are in the latter stages of development. As a result, it opens the door for additional pharmaceutical companies to enter the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market with fresh therapeutic choices.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market. Due to knowledge gaps and a lack of clarity about membranous nephropathy pathology, there is an urgent scarcity of large-scale clinical studies assessing therapy alternatives in membranous nephropathy. The outcomes of idiopathic membranous nephropathy treatment candidates that are in various stages of clinical development and are expected to be launched are not available. As a result, establishing the safety and efficacy of these medications is difficult.

Moreover, as membranous nephropathy is a rare indication, it is often overshadowed by more common and fatal renal diseases, thereby influencing the whole research and development process. Almost 30% of membranous nephropathy cases develop into ESRD, yet the therapeutic landscape is devoid of recognized medicines, leading to a high fatality rate.

Scope of the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy current marketed and emerging therapies

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy current marketed and emerging therapies Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Key Insights 2. Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Report Introduction 3. Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Treatment and Management 7. Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Marketed Drugs 10. Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Emerging Drugs 11. 7MM + China Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Analysis 12. Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

