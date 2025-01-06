Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Market Predicted to Show Positive Growth at a Tremendous CAGR of 21.1% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The idiopathic inflammatory myositis market is set for significant growth driven by the introduction of new therapies such as dazukibart (PF 06823859), efgartigimod, SAPHNELO (anifrolumab), brepocitinib, and HIZENTRA, among others. Furthermore, the increasing number of cases, influenced by risk factors like genetic predisposition, viral infections, and UV exposure, is anticipated to further heighten the demand for effective treatments.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, idiopathic inflammatory myositis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for idiopathic inflammatory myositis was found to be USD 447 million in the 7MM in 2023.

in the 7MM in 2023. As per the estimates, among the therapies currently in use, immunoglobulins held the largest market share, generating approximately USD 270.3 million in revenue in 2023 across the 7MM.

in revenue in 2023 across the 7MM. The total diagnosed prevalent cases of idiopathic inflammatory myositis in the 7MM were approximately 191K cases in 2023, which are expected to increase during the forecast period (2020–2034).

cases in 2023, which are expected to increase during the forecast period (2020–2034). Leading idiopathic inflammatory myositis companies such as Pfizer, Argenx, AstraZeneca, Priovant Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Abcuro, Inc., Amgen, Janssen, Galapagos NV, Immunoforge, Merck KGaA (EMD Serono Research & Development Institute), Cabaletta Bio, Restem, and others are developing novel idiopathic inflammatory myositis drugs that can be available in the idiopathic inflammatory myositis market in the coming years.

The promising idiopathic inflammatory myositis therapies in the pipeline include Dazukibart, Efgartigimod, SAPHNELO (Anifrolumab), Brepocitinib, HIZENTRA, Empasiprubart, Ulviprubart (ABC008), Daxdilimab, Nipocalimab, Froniglutide (PF1801), GLPG3667, Enpatoran (M5049), CABA-201, Umbilical Cord Lining Stem Cells (ULSC), and others.

and others. In November 2024 , argenx decided to continue developing efgartigimod SC (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) in the ongoing Phase 2/3 ALKIVIA study for adults with idiopathic inflammatory myopathies. The decision was based on topline results from the Phase 2 portion, which met the primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant treatment effect in the mean total improvement score (TIS) at Week 24. Additionally, improvements were observed across all six core set measures of the TIS, favoring efgartigimod SC over placebo.

Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Overview

Idiopathic inflammatory myositis (IIM) is a rare autoimmune disorder that leads to muscle inflammation, causing muscle weakness, and in some cases, skin rashes. It encompasses several conditions, including polymyositis, dermatomyositis, inclusion body myositis, and necrotizing autoimmune myopathy. The exact cause of IIM is unknown, but it is thought to be triggered by an autoimmune response where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own muscle tissues. Genetic, environmental, and infectious factors may contribute to the development of the condition.

Symptoms of IIM typically include progressive muscle weakness, especially in the upper arms, thighs, neck, and shoulders. Patients may also experience fatigue, difficulty swallowing (dysphagia), joint pain, and in the case of dermatomyositis, a characteristic rash. The rash can appear as red or purple discoloration over the eyelids (heliotrope rash) or a raised, scaly rash on the knuckles (Gottron's papules).

Diagnosis involves a combination of clinical examination, blood tests, muscle biopsy, and imaging studies. Blood tests often reveal elevated levels of muscle enzymes, such as creatine kinase (CK), which indicate muscle damage. Electromyography (EMG) can assess muscle electrical activity, while MRI may show muscle inflammation. In certain cases, a muscle biopsy is required to confirm the diagnosis by evaluating tissue samples for signs of inflammation and muscle damage. Identifying specific autoantibodies can also assist in diagnosis and help determine the subtype of IIM.

Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Epidemiology Segmentation

The idiopathic inflammatory myositis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current idiopathic inflammatory myositis patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The idiopathic inflammatory myositis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Inflammatory

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Inflammatory

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis

Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Treatment Market

Idiopathic inflammatory myositis, while classified as a rare disease, has become more widely recognized in recent years, thanks to advancements in diagnostic methods, increased awareness among healthcare professionals, and a deeper understanding of the disease. This growing recognition, along with the rising number of diagnosed cases, could fuel the IIM market growth as more patients seek treatment. The management of this condition generally involves a combination of pharmacological treatments and supportive therapies, with the main goals being to reduce inflammation, control symptoms, preserve muscle function, and prevent complications.

The treatment landscape for idiopathic inflammatory myositis has evolved to include a comprehensive approach, combining medications, physical therapy, and supportive care. First-line treatments often include high-dose corticosteroids like prednisone or ACTHAR GEL to control inflammation and immune responses. Immunosuppressants, such as methotrexate, azathioprine, and tacrolimus, are commonly used to minimize long-term steroid use.

When response to initial therapies is inadequate, biologics like rituximab may be used for targeted immune suppression. Physical therapy remains a crucial component for maintaining muscle strength and function, while additional supportive treatments like NSAIDs and sun protection help alleviate symptoms. Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy, with OCTAGAM 10% approved in the US and Europe and VENOGLOBULIN-IH 5% available in Japan, is another option.

For severe, treatment-resistant cases, IV cyclophosphamide may be considered, although its use is limited due to potentially severe side effects. Treatment plans are individualized based on disease severity and patient response, striving to balance efficacy with minimizing adverse effects. There is a significant unmet need for new treatments for idiopathic inflammatory myositis, as current therapies often do not fully manage the condition.

Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Dazukibart PF-06823859 (anti-beta interferon): Pfizer

Efgartigimod: Argenx

SAPHNELO (Anifrolumab): AstraZeneca

Brepocitinib: Priovant Therapeutics/Pfizer

HIZENTRA: CSL Behring

Empasiprubart: Argenx

Ulviprubart (ABC008): Abcuro, Inc.

Daxdilimab: Amgen

Nipocalimab: Janssen

Froniglutide (PF1801): Immunoforge

GLPG3667: Galapagos NV

Enpatoran (M5049): Merck KGaA (EMD Serono Research & Development Institute)

CABA-201: Cabaletta Bio

Umbilical Cord Lining Stem Cells (ULSC): Restem

Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Market Dynamics

The idiopathic inflammatory myositis market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and advancements in diagnostic technologies. As awareness of IIM rises, early detection and accurate diagnosis are becoming more feasible, leading to timely interventions and better patient outcomes. Additionally, the growing understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of IIM is propelling the development of targeted therapies, such as biologics and immune-modulating drugs. The demand for personalized treatments tailored to individual genetic profiles is also pushing innovation in the market.

Furthermore, the rising healthcare expenditure and improved access to specialized care contribute to the market's growth, particularly in developed regions. Finally, ongoing clinical trials and research into novel treatment options continue to fuel optimism for better management and potential cures for IIM, further accelerating the market's expansion.

Potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of idiopathic inflammatory myositis, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the idiopathic inflammatory myositis market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the idiopathic inflammatory myositis market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the idiopathic inflammatory myositis market. One of the primary challenges is the rarity and heterogeneous nature of IIM, which makes it difficult to diagnose and classify accurately. This complicates the development of targeted therapies and slows the recruitment of patients for clinical trials, limiting the scope for market expansion. Additionally, the lack of standardized diagnostic criteria and the complexity of managing the disease, which often involves multidisciplinary care, create barriers to effective treatment and patient outcomes.

High costs associated with specialized treatments, coupled with reimbursement issues in many regions, further restrict access to therapies. Moreover, the limited understanding of the disease pathophysiology and the lack of robust biomarkers for monitoring disease progression present additional hurdles for both research and treatment optimization. As a result, these factors collectively impede the growth potential of the IIM market, requiring ongoing innovation and policy support to overcome.

Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Market CAGR 21.1 % Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Market Size in 2023 USD 447 Million Key Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Companies Pfizer, Argenx, AstraZeneca, Priovant Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Abcuro, Inc., Amgen, Janssen, Galapagos NV, Immunoforge, Merck KGaA (EMD Serono Research & Development Institute), Cabaletta Bio, Restem, and others Key Pipeline Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Therapies Dazukibart, Efgartigimod, SAPHNELO (Anifrolumab), Brepocitinib, HIZENTRA, Empasiprubart, Ulviprubart (ABC008), Daxdilimab, Nipocalimab, Froniglutide (PF1801), GLPG3667, Enpatoran (M5049), CABA-201, Umbilical Cord Lining Stem Cells (ULSC), and others

Scope of the Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis current marketed and emerging therapies

Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis current marketed and emerging therapies Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in 2020 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in 2034 4 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Clinical Manifestations 7.3 Etiology and Risk Factors 7.4 Pathophysiology 7.5 Diagnosis 7.5.1 Differential Diagnosis 7.5.2 Diagnostic Criteria 7.5.2.1 Bohan and Peter's Diagnostic Criteria for Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis 7.5.3 Diagnostic Algorithm 7.5.4 Diagnostic Guidelines 7.5.4.1 The European League Against Rheumatism/American College of Rheumatology Classification Criteria for Adult and Juvenile IIM: 2017 7.6 Treatment 7.6.1 Treatment Algorithm 7.6.2 Treatment Guidelines 7.6.2.1 British Society for Rheumatology Guideline on Management of Pediatric, Adolescent, and Adult Patients with IIM 8 Patient Journey 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in the 7MM 9.4 The US 9.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in the US 9.4.2 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in the US 9.4.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in the US 9.4.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in the US 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.5.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in EU4 and the UK 9.5.2 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in EU4 and the UK 9.5.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in EU4 and the UK 9.5.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 9.6.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in Japan 9.6.2 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in Japan 9.6.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in Japan 9.6.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in Japan 10 Marketed Drugs 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 OCTAGAM 10% (Intravenous Immune Globulin [Human]): Octapharma/Pfizer 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Product Profile 10.2.3 Regulatory Milestone 10.2.4 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.5 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.6 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 VENOGLOBULIN-IH 5% IV (Human Immunoglobulin G): Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma 10.3.1 Product Description 10.3.2 Product Profile 10.3.3 Regulatory Milestone 10.3.4 Other Developmental Activities 10.3.5 Clinical Trials Information 10.3.6 Safety and Efficacy 11 Emerging Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Dazukibart PF-06823859 (anti-beta interferon): Pfizer 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Drug Profile 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.6 Analyst Views 11.3 Efgartigimod: Argenx 11.3.1 Drug Description 11.3.2 Drug Profile 11.3.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.4 SAPHNELO (Anifrolumab): AstraZeneca 11.4.1 Drug Description 11.4.2 Drug Profile 11.4.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.4.4 Clinical Trials Information 11.4.5 Analyst Views 11.5 Brepocitinib: Priovant Therapeutics/Pfizer 11.5.1 Drug Description 11.5.2 Drug Profile 11.5.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.5.4 Clinical Trials Information 11.5.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.5.6 Analyst Views 11.6 HIZENTRA: CSL Behring 11.6.1 Drug Description 11.6.2 Drug Profile 11.6.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.6.4 Clinical Trials Information 11.6.5 Analysts' View 11.7 Empasiprubart: Argenx 11.7.1 Drug Description 11.7.2 Drug Profile 11.7.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.8 Ulviprubart (ABC008): Abcuro, Inc. 11.8.1 Drug Description 11.8.2 Drug Profile 11.8.3 Other Development Activities 11.8.4 Clinical Trial Information 11.8.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.8.6 Analyst Views 11.9 Daxdilimab: Amgen 11.9.1 Drug Description 11.9.2 Drug Profile 11.9.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.9.4 Clinical Trials Information 11.10 Nipocalimab: Janssen 11.10.1 Drug Description 11.10.2 Drug Profile 11.10.3 Other Development Activities 11.10.4 Clinical Trials Information 11.11 Froniglutide (PF1801): Immunoforge 11.11.1 Drug Description 11.11.2 Drug Profile 11.11.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.11.4 Clinical Trials Information 11.12 GLPG3667: Galapagos NV 11.12.1 Drug Description 11.12.2 Drug Profile 11.12.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.12.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.13 Enpatoran (M5049): Merck KGaA (EMD Serono Research & Development Institute) 11.13.1 Drug Description 11.13.2 Drug Profile 11.13.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.14 CABA-201: Cabaletta Bio 11.14.1 Drug Description 11.14.2 Drug Profile 11.14.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.14.4 Clinical Trials Information 11.14.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.14.6 Analyst Views 11.15 Umbilical Cord Lining Stem Cells (ULSC): Restem 11.15.1 Drug Description 11.15.2 Drug Profile 11.15.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.15.4 Safety and Efficacy 12 Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.2.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebates 12.2.2 Pricing Trends 12.2.3 Analogue Assessment 12.2.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 12.3 Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in the 7MM 12.6 Total Market Size of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 Total Market Size of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in the US 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis 12.7.2 The Market Size of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis by Therapies in the US 12.8 Market Size of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in EU4 and the UK 12.8.1 Total Market Size of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in EU4 and the UK 12.8.2 The Market Size of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 12.9 Market Size of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in Japan 12.9.1 Total Market Size of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in Japan 12.9.2 The Market Size of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis by Therapies in Japan 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views 14 SWOT Analysis 15 Unmet Needs 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.1.1 Centre for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.2.1 Germany 16.2.2 France 16.2.3 Italy 16.2.4 Spain 16.2.5 The United Kingdom 16.3 Japan 16.3.1 MHLW 17 Appendix 17.1 Bibliography 17.2 Acronyms and Abbreviations 17.3 Report Methodology 18 DelveInsight Capabilities 19 Disclaimer 20 About DelveInsight

