Identity Verification Market to Witness CAGR of 16% (2021-2027) Due to Growing Frequency of Identity Fraud and Cybercrime| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Identity Verification Market was valued at USD 8 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of around 16% from 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Component (Solutions and Services); Type (Biometric and Non-Biometric); Deployment (On-premises and Cloud); Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs); Industry (Information and Communication Technology, Banking and Financial Services, Retail, Healthcare, and Others); Region/Country.



The Identity Verification market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Identity Verification market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

The global identity verification market is expected to register a CAGR of around 16% over the period of 2021-2027. The global identity verification market is rising on account of the growing digitalization, growing uses of digital identities among industries, and the increasing frequency of identity theft and cyberattacks. Increasing regulation and mandatory compliance with standards in all industries, especially in the financial sector, is expected to create many opportunities for market participants. Moreover, the increasing frequency of identity theft and cyberattacks are one of the most prominent factors driving the adoption of identity verification. For instance, according to the FBI's 2021 Internet Crime Report, record 847,376 cybercrime complaints were reported to the FBI by the general public, up 7% from 2020. Identity verification is used by businesses to ensure that a user or customer provides information related to the identity of a real person. Verifying an individual's identity is essential to prove that there is a real person behind the transaction or process. Scammers create fake profiles before misusing their business, such as defaulting online loans, creating multiple accounts to exploit promotion systems, or triggering affiliate rewards.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Experian Information Solutions Inc., GB Group plc, Equifax Inc., Mitek Systems Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group, Trulioo Information Services Inc., Acuant Inc., TransUnion LLC, Innovatrics s.r.o., and Applied Recognition Corp.

COVID-19 Impact

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, trends such as work-from-home (WFH) are forcing industries around the world to adapt to the new digital world. Provide employees and customers with stronger and more reliable authentication as all businesses operate in a digital world where cyber attackers will do anything to carry out attacks such as identity theft and identity theft. There is a growing need for and importance of stronger methods of identity verification to provide access to them.

The global Identity Verification market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Among these two, the large enterprises have a sizeable share of the global identity verification market, and this segment is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period owing to the factors such as protection against increased cases of money laundering, data breach, identity theft, secured processing of high-risk transactions, mandatory compliance with different regulations, and protected digital payments

Based on industry, the identity verification market is segmented into information and communication technology, banking and financial services, government, healthcare, and others. The banking and financial services industry held a remarkable share of the global identity verification market. With the increasing digitization of banking processes such as digital onboarding and digital payments to improve the customer experience, the need for identity verification is increasing in this industry.

Identity Verification Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America (US, Canada , Rest of North America )

(US, , Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , France , Spain , the UK, Rest of Europe )

( , , , the UK, Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America is expected to grow at a steady growth rate as it is a technologically advanced region with the presence of many early adopters and major market players. In addition, factors such as the development of government initiatives such as smart infrastructure, smart cities, and digital identity-based driver's licenses, as well as increasing integration of various technologies such as AI, ML, and blockchain to secure digital identities are further contributing to the identity verification market.

The major players targeting the market include

Experian Information Solutions Inc.

GB Group plc

Equifax Inc.

Mitek Systems Inc.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group

Trulioo Information Services Inc.

Acuant Inc.

TransUnion LLC

Innovatrics s.r.o.

Applied Recognition Corp

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide.

Identity Verification Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market size 2020 USD 8 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Identity Verification Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea Companies profiled Experian Information Solutions Inc., GB Group plc, Equifax Inc., Mitek Systems Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group, Trulioo Information Services Inc., Acuant Inc., TransUnion LLC, Innovatrics s.r.o., and Applied Recognition Corp.. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Component; By Type; By Deployment; By Organization Size; By Industry; By Region/Country



UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

