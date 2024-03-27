IDC MarketScape Names VIPRE Security Group a "Major Player" in Endpoint Security Vendor Assessment

The Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Small Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment commends VIPRE for their endpoint solutions and channel strategy

LONDON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPRE Security Group , an award-winning cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection business, for the first time is named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Small Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US50521424, March 2024).

Improves security outcomes, lessens human-dependent decisioning

The report notes, "Squarely focused on small and midsize businesses and VARs that service these businesses, VIPRE Security is actively enhancing its EPP capabilities, expanding into EDR and MDR, and broadening its sales channel relationships. Whether its technology is developed internally or licensed from third parties, VIPRE consistently strives to improve security outcomes while lessening human-dependent decisioning."

"Over the last two years, VIPRE's execution of its strategy for both product development and the channel is commendable," commented Michael Suby, Security & Trust, Research VP at IDC. "The company's systematic transition of its portfolio to its cloud platform, as well as its MDR service prepackaged for managed services providers will allow VIPRE to strengthen and grow its business in this market segment."

Using a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, the IDC MarketScape evaluates security vendors' endpoint protection, detection, and response capabilities, for the small business segment of the market.

"The bad actors are targeting smaller organisations with the same intent, intensity, and technological sophistication with which they target larger enterprises," said Usman Choudhary, General Manager, VIPRE Security. "We are evolving our solutions portfolio to enable smaller organisations to protect themselves reliably, cost-effectively, and in a manner that cybersecurity doesn't distract them from their core business focus. Our solution set provides layers of safeguards through a wide range of offerings – from email and endpoint security to threat intelligence and security awareness training. Equally, as a 'channel-first' company, we are actively engaging our partner community in delivering best practice-led, scalable solutions to small and growing businesses."

Strengthens security posture, poised to appeal to MSPs

The IDC MarketScape report states, "VIPRE is a solid consideration for small businesses seeking to graduate from simple antivirus products to a broader solution set that combines the means to strengthen the security posture of end-user devices and the security consciousness of end-users with multiple, automated protection engines. With the positive demonstration of its EDR and MDR offerings in the future, VIPRE will be poised to elevate its appeal to a wider market addressed by MSPs."

Today, VIPRE provides MSPs with purpose-built solutions, enablement programs, and support to help solution providers easily, efficiently and profitably deliver IT security services to their clients.

"VIPRE continues to thoughtfully develop solutions that specifically address the needs of the small business segment," said Vivek Shah, CEO of Ziff Davis.

Focus on prevention

"We are delighted with our positioning," said Choudhary. "We believe the IDC MarketScape has acknowledged our history in the endpoint security solutions space, and recognised our strategic focus on prevention and positive security outcomes that strongly underlie our product development efforts for the small business market segment."

