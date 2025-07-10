IDBS to host i3 2025: Exclusive customer and partner event on data management innovation in BioPharma

WOKING, United Kingdom, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS, a Danaher company and leading provider of cloud software for BioPharma companies, is excited to announce the return of its flagship event, i3 2025, taking place September 23-24 at its headquarters in Woking, UK.

i3 – Innovation, Ideas, Insight – is an exclusive event for IDBS customers and partners. Designed to foster collaboration and spark innovation, i3 brings together a select community of BioPharma professionals to explore the future of data management, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation across the product lifecycle.

This invitation-only event offers R&D, IT and manufacturing leaders a unique opportunity to connect with peers, industry experts and technical specialists from IDBS. As the life sciences sector faces growing pressure to accelerate discovery and ensure data integrity, i3 2025 provides a timely platform to address today's most pressing challenges.

Key themes include:

Customer spotlights – Real-world success stories showcasing innovation with IDBS solutions

– Real-world success stories showcasing innovation with IDBS solutions Strategic insights – Updates on IDBS' vision and product roadmap

– Updates on IDBS' vision and product roadmap Tech deep dives – Sessions on AI, cloud migration and scientific intelligence

– Sessions on AI, cloud migration and scientific intelligence GxP in practice – Insights on the future of validation in an AI-driven world, panel discussion, hackathon, and poster presentations exploring compliance and innovation in regulated environments

With a curated agenda tailored to the needs of BioPharma innovators, i3 2025 is a must-attend event for those looking to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Registration is now open to all IDBS software users at idbs.com/i3.

About IDBS

IDBS helps BioPharma organizations unlock the potential of AI/ML to improve the lives of patients. As a trusted long-term partner to 80% of the top 20 global BioPharma companies1, IDBS delivers powerful cloud software and services specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of the BioPharma sector.

IDBS, a Danaher company, leverages 35 years of scientific informatics expertise to help organizations design, execute and orchestrate processes, manage, contextualize and structure data and gain valuable insights throughout the product lifecycle, from R&D through manufacturing. Known for its signature IDBS E-WorkBook software, IDBS has extended its flexible, scalable solutions to the IDBS Polar and PIMS cloud platforms to help scientists make smarter decisions with assured confidence in both GxP and non-GxP environments.

Visit idbs.com, to learn more about IDBS.

Rank measured by Market Cap, Q1 2024.

IDBS is proud to be part of Danaher. Visit www.Danaher.com to learn more about Danaher, a leading life sciences and diagnostics innovator committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health.

