IDB Leads Multilateral Development Banks to Boost Nature-Based Investments

International institutions signed an IDB led joint-statement at COP26 and announce plan to mainstream nature into policies, analysis, and investments

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) led by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) pledged today to mainstream nature across their policies and to significantly boost nature finance for member countries. The banks' joint statement "Nature, People, and Planet" commits support for countries to define and enact sustainable strategies.

IDB President Mauricio Claver-Carone led the announcement during the World Leaders Summit event on Forests and Land Use at the UN Climate Change Conference COP26.