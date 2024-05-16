IDB Invest's Sustainability Week Will Convene More than 500 Global Leaders in Manaus, Brazil

Media register here.

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Invest will hold its flagship event IDB Invest Sustainability Week in Manaus, Brazil, in the heart of the Amazon. More than 500 global leaders will gather on June 11-13 to discuss the role of the private sector in scaling impact in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The event's theme this year is "Co-Creating Impact" and will provide a high-level forum for CEOs, government officials, development practitioners, and ESG specialists to network and share best practices in impact investing, Amazonia, inclusion, bioeconomy and climate change.

IDB Invest’s Sustainability Week theme is “Co-Creating Impact” and will provide a high-level forum for CEOs, government officials, international development practitioners, and ESG specialists to network and share best practices in sustainable business across key topics: Impact Investing, Amazonia, Inclusion, Bioeconomy and Climate Change.

"Latin America and the Caribbean is the world leader in nature and biodiversity, playing a pivotal role in the global climate balance," said James Scriven, CEO of IDB Invest. "The private sector has a leading role to play to scale up sustainable business solutions and mobilize impact investors to the region."

Latin America and the Caribbean is home to the Amazon Rainforest, which absorbs one fourth of all total CO2 on earth. There is growing scientific consensus that the Amazon Basin is reaching an ecological tipping point and urgent action is needed.

"The world has changed dramatically over the last few years," said Mr. Scriven. "The operating principles from before are no longer sufficient to address today's complex and overlapping challenges. Through our new originate-to-share business model, IDB Invest is connecting private sector clients and like-minded investors who see the potential of Latin America and the Caribbean."

The Amazon region comprises nine countries in Latin America and the Caribbean with over 60 million people, including hundreds of indigenous groups. The Amazon region is critical to ecosystems worldwide, providing 40% of Latin America's fresh water.

For more information about the event, visit: https://www.idbinvest.org/en/sustainability/sustainability-week-2024

About IDB Invest

IDB Invest, a member of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, is a multilateral development bank committed to promoting the economic development of its member countries in Latin America and the Caribbean through the private sector. IDB Invest finances sustainable companies and projects to achieve financial results and maximize economic, social, and environmental development in the region. With a portfolio of $21 billion in assets under management and 394 clients in 25 countries, IDB Invest provides innovative financial solutions and advisory services that meet the needs of its clients in a variety of industries.

Contact: Ana Lucia Escudero, analuciae@iadb.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414376/MediaAdvisory_SW24.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1677970/IDB_Invest_Logo.jpg