ICHOM Launch Healthcare Futures Podcast to Help Transform the Future of Healthcare

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Management (ICHOM) launched their inaugural podcast series today.

ICHOM has created a series of interviews by CEO and President, Dr Neil Bacon with key leaders who are influencing the future of healthcare across the world. The podcasts are aimed at all those who work to change healthcare including patients, clinicians, leaders, executives, entrepreneurs or ground-breaking innovators.

There is a global need to share experience, innovation and future possibilities for transforming healthcare. Healthcare Futures provides insights and ideas from the smartest and most experienced individuals working in healthcare. Interviewees include Sir Muir Gray, Grégory Katz and Don Berwick.

The podcasts will be released fortnightly and are available for download from Spotify/iTunes.

About ICHOM

Launched in 2012, the International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) works with patients, leading providers, and registries to create a global standard for measuring results by medical condition, from prostate cancer to coronary artery disease.

ICHOM is a non-profit organisation dedicated to unlocking the power of value-based health care to drive innovation, promote informed decision-making, and reduce health care costs. To help us achieve this please visit our just giving page http://bit.ly/JGDONPR

