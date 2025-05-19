ICEYE and Safran join forces to deliver cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for geospatial intelligence (GEOINT), forging a unique partnership to strengthen strategic autonomy for governments.

PARIS and HELSINKI, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safran.AI and ICEYE announce a long-term strategic partnership, leveraging their combined expertise to deliver advanced multisensor Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions that enable governments to achieve faster and more accurate decision-making in geospatial intelligence. This collaboration unites Safran.AI's globally recognized proficiency in vision AI with ICEYE's operation of the world's largest commercial Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) constellation.

ICEYE and Safran Announce Strategic Partnership on Persistent Surveillance Capabilities

SAR satellite imagery allows the detection and classification of objects of interest at any time of the day and in all weather conditions, making it an invaluable resource for defense and intelligence applications, and particularly for monitoring military activities. ICEYE's SAR satellite constellation stands out with its state-of-the-art sensors that deliver 25 cm resolution, high image quality, a high revisit rate, and an image delivery time of just a few hours.

Artificial intelligence on the battlefield has a major impact on both strategic and tactical levels. It accelerates the intelligence cycle by processing information in near real time and by extracting the most critical insights for time-sensitive operators.

This partnership will elevate Safran.AI's capabilities in SAR imagery to unprecedented levels. Combined with its cutting-edge AI expertise in electro-optical satellite imagery, its new multi-modal AI solutions will enhance global persistent monitoring, enabling governments to make faster and more informed decisions.

This announcement also marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between ICEYE and Safran, building on the existing partnership, with Safran already providing ICEYE with space-to-ground link solutions for the rapid transmission of high-resolution imagery.

"This partnership with Safran.AI allows us to maximize the value of our SAR data by integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies," said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-Founder of ICEYE. "By adding ICEYE SAR imagery to Safran's analytic capabilities we bring together the industry's best imagery with the industry's best multi-sensor image exploitation capability."

Jean-Yves Courtois, CEO of Safran.AI, emphasized: "This partnership represents a major breakthrough for our customers and the geospatial intelligence community. By closely collaborating with ICEYE, we will achieve automatic SAR image analysis performance comparable to those of our electro-optical image detectors. Furthermore, we will integrate both imagery sources through multi-modal AI, empowering governments with continuous monitoring capabilities tailored to both their commercial and sovereign data sources."

About Safran.AI

Safran is an international high-technology group operating in the aerospace (propulsion, equipment, and interiors), space, and defense sectors. Its mission is to sustainably contribute to a safer world, where air transport becomes increasingly environmentally friendly, comfortable, and accessible. With a global presence, the Group employs 100,000 people and generated €27.3 billion in revenue in 2024. It holds leading global or European positions in its markets, either independently or through partnerships. Safran is listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran.AI (formerly Preligens), a subsidiary of Safran Electronics & Defense, is a global leader in Artificial Intelligence for aerospace, defense, and government applications. The company develops AI solutions to process and exploit large data streams, ranging from the ocean depths to space (satellite imagery, drone video feeds, acoustic signals, etc.), helping analysts detect and understand events of interest.

Media contact : l ucie.baton@safrangroup.com

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

Media contact: press@iceye.com

Visit www.iceye.com and follow ICEYE on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates and insights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688484/ICEYE_x_Safran.jpg