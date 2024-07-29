Iceotope announces the retirement of CEO David Craig

Iceotope CEO, David Craig , to retire after nine years of leadership

Iceotope's Board of Directors thanks David for his contribution to the company's success and looks forward to maintaining an ongoing working relationship

David's retirement will allow him to focus on his long-standing charitable work in the UK and Africa

CCO Nathan Blom and CFO Simon Jesenko to lead the company jointly on an interim basis

LONDON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iceotope, the global leader in Precision Liquid Cooling, has announced the retirement of David Craig from the position of CEO effective from 30th September 2024. The company will be led jointly by Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Nathan Blom and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Simon Jesenko until the appointment of David's successor. David will continue to advise the company and provide assistance during the transition period.

Nathan has a leadership background driving revenue and strategy in Fortune 500 companies, including Lenovo and HP. Simon is a deeptech finance executive with experience supporting private equity and venture capital-backed companies as they achieve hypergrowth.

David joined Iceotope in June 2015 and during his nine years at the helm, David has successfully guided the company through a transformative period during which Iceotope has become globally recognized as the leader in Precision Liquid Cooling. His achievements include building a strong team with a clear vision to engineer practical liquid cooling solutions to meet emerging challenges, such as AI, distributed telco edge, high power dense computing, and sustainable data center operations.

The company's cooling technology is critical in meeting today's global data center sustainability challenges. Its technology removes nearly 100% of the heat generated, reduces energy use by up to 40% and water consumption by up to 100%. The strength of its technology has attracted an international consortium of investors that include ABC Impact, British Patient Capital, Northern Gritstone, nVent and SDCL

David commented: "The past nine years have been an amazing ride – we have built a fantastic team, developed a great IP portfolio and created the only liquid cooling solution that addresses the thermal and sustainability challenges facing the data center industry today and tomorrow."

"I have enjoyed every moment and have nothing but pride in the team, company and product. However, it feels like now is an appropriate time for me to step aside, enjoy retirement, and focus on other passions in my life, particularly my charitable work in the UK and Africa. I look forward to seeing the future success of Iceotope and can't wait to see what comes next."

Iceotope Chairman, George Shaw, states: "On behalf of everyone at Iceotope, we thank David for his dedication and endless enthusiasm for the company, the technology and the people who make it all possible. We know he will be a tremendous brand ambassador for Precision Liquid Cooling in the years to come. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

About Iceotope

Iceotope is redefining the future of data center cooling with our cutting-edge Precision Liquid Cooling solutions, crafted for the era of AI and ultra high-density compute. From the cloud to the edge, our unique patented technology ensures the entire IT stack remains cool and functioning. Our rack-based designs offer unmatched sustainability, scalability, and serviceability. We offer significant cost savings with zero compromise on performance. To learn more, visit www.iceotope.com.

