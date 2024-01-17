IBM Introduces IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI Services Platform and Library of Assistants to Empower Consultants

Enables IBM consultants to build and interact with role-based Assistants powered by IBM watsonx

Early adopter teams using IBM Consulting Advantage saw productivity improvements of up to 50% in an application design, development and testing pilot

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IBM (NYSE: IBM) Consulting is rolling out IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI services platform designed to support IBM consultants in delivering consistency, repeatability and speed for our clients.

It includes a portfolio of proprietary methods, assets and Assistants that leverage technology from IBM and strategic partners. When using aspects of IBM Consulting Advantage in an application design, development and testing client pilot, early adopter teams saw productivity improvements of up to 50%.

Core to the platform is a library of role-based IBM Consulting Assistants to support our teams in their day-to-day tasks. This includes assistants trained on IBM proprietary data and composed of tailored prompts, models and output formats to put the collective knowledge of IBM and the wider industry at the fingertips of 160,000 IBM consultants. Employees can use strategy assistants to support use case prioritization and business case development, business analyst assistants to support creating personas for user-centric design, or developer assistants to support code generation and conversion.

IBM Consulting Assistants are accessed through an intuitive conversational interface powered by IBM watsonx, IBM's AI and data platform. Consultants can toggle across multiple IBM and third-party generative AI models to compare outputs and select the right model for their task, and use the platform to rapidly build and share prompts and pre-trained assistants across teams or more widely across the consulting organization. The interface also enables easy uploading of project-specific documents for rapid insights that can then be shared into common business tools.

"Generative AI is driving the most fundamental shift in the consulting model in decades, motivating us to rapidly innovate how we serve clients," said Mohamad Ali, COO, IBM Consulting. "The IBM Consulting Advantage platform lets us harness more of our intellectual property, including an array of AI assistants, in our client engagements. This allows our consultants to be even more creative and productive as they use the platform to deliver greater value faster to thousands of our clients."

IBM Consulting Advantage has embedded capabilities for data security and privacy, including the ability to create spaces configured for and limited to a project team. IBM Consulting Assistants can be set up with private instances of generative AI models that do not store data or use it for training the models. They can also alert users if personal identifiable information (PII) appears in prompts. In addition, the Assistants have integrated AI guardrails to help mitigate bias and enable auditable use, such as the ability for a consultant to ask one of the Assistants a question and select an option to check for bias in the answer.

Delivering value for clients with IBM Consulting Advantage

Clients are already seeing the value in IBM Consulting Advantage combined with the deep expertise of IBM consultants.

For example, Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, will be working with IBM consultants using these capabilities as they build and scale new AI use cases leveraging Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud and IBM watsonx to help improve employee productivity and customer experiences.

IBM Consulting has taken a use-case led approach to helping clients scale AI. It has developed preconfigured solutions powered by watsonx and partner technology, starting with the use cases of customer service, human resources and application modernization. These solutions are already driving outcomes for clients. In 2023 alone, IBM Consulting helped hundreds of clients apply AI from IBM and strategic partners in their digital transformation journey, from Parle Products to Windtre to Wintershall Dea.

Combining a new platform with proven methods, deeper expertise and expanded partnerships

The IBM Consulting Advantage platform will be applied across the breadth of IBM Consulting's services, spanning strategy, experience, technology and operations. It is designed to work in combination with IBM Garage, a proven, collaborative engagement model to help clients fast-track innovation, realize value three times faster than traditional approaches, and transparently track business outcomes.

Today's announcement builds on IBM Consulting's concrete steps in 2023 to further expand its expertise, tools and methods to help accelerate clients' business transformations with enterprise-grade AI. For example, IBM Consulting formed a Center of Excellence for Generative AI, and also deepened its relationships with strategic partners in 2023, announcing expanded AI collaborations with Adobe, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, Salesforce and SAP.

