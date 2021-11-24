Dr. Lal PathLabs to deploy the Galen™ platform, supporting pathologists with multi-tissue, AI-driven insights in real time

NEW DELHI, India, and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Lal PathLabs, one of the largest chains of pathology labs in South East Asia, and Ibex Medical Analytics , the market leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cancer diagnostics, today announced the first deployment in India of an AI platform that supports pathologists during routine cancer diagnosis and helps improve the quality and turnaround time of cancer tests.

Ibex selected by India’s Dr. Lal PathLabs to Deliver AI-powered Cancer Diagnostics

Pathologists play a crucial role in the detection and diagnosis of disease, with their assessments vital in reaching correct treatment decisions by oncologists. However, a rise in cancer prevalence and advances in personalized medicine have resulted in growing diagnostic complexity, which significantly increases pathologists' workloads. Today, as pathology labs are transitioning towards digital solutions, pathologists can implement AI-enhanced workflows to improve the quality and efficiency of cancer diagnosis, resulting in better patient care.

Ibex's AI technology and Philips' IntelliSite pathology solution demonstrated impressive performance across multiple clinical studies and in live clinical deployments in Europe and the United States. This partnership marks a continued journey to find the most innovative products that help patients and doctors.

"Ibex is committed to providing every patient with a precise, timely and personalized cancer diagnosis, made available by our AI technology that supports real-world needs from physicians," said Stuart Shand, Chief Commercial Officer at Ibex Medical Analytics. "We are delighted to work together with Philips and Dr. Lal PathLabs to empower their pathologists to provide highly accurate and prompt diagnoses with a potential of directly impacting prognosis for patients. Artificial intelligence is becoming the new standard in cancer care, a vision embraced by our companies."

Ibex transforms cancer diagnosis by harnessing artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies at an unprecedented scale. Ibex's Galen platform helps pathologists improve the quality of cancer diagnosis, implement real-time quality control1, reduce diagnosis time and boost productivity2. The platform was recently granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is CE marked in Europe for breast and prostate cancer detection in multiple workflows. Galen has already demonstrated outstanding outcomes in clinical studies 3,4, and has been deployed in labs worldwide where it is used as part of everyday clinical practice.

Dr. Lal PathLabs is a large histopathology processing centre with up-to 1400 surgical pathology samples a day translating to more than a million slides annually. Dr. Lal PathLabs was among the pioneers in adopting digital pathology in India by deploying Philips Intellisite Pathology Solutions (PIPS) which delivers WSI (Whole Slide Images) of high-resolution digitized pathology slides. We are amongst the first laboratories in the country to implement artificial intelligence in diagnostic pathology. By adding Ibex's Galen platform, pathologists at Dr. Lal Pathlabs will benefit from automated, clinical-grade AI insights on multiple types of tissue, supporting quality diagnosis delivered on shorter turnaround times.

"This cutting-edge AI technology will help our pathologists quickly prioritise urgent cases and improve quality by adding an 'AI review'," said Dr. Reena Nakra, Principal Director Lab Management and Technical Excellence, Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. "These AI-generated insights include cancer heatmaps, tumour grading and measurement and streamlined reporting tools enabling a digital assistance to the oncopathologist."

About Dr. Lal PathLabs

Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd is one the largest chain of pathology labs in SE Asia. We at Dr. Lal PathLabs have committed ourselves to a vision. A vision to dedicatedly improve the health of patients through unsurpassed diagnostic insight and keeping our approach 'Patient Centric'. The diagnostic chain has a network of around 230+ clinical laboratories pan India with an extensive hub and spoke model of around 1600 collection centers and associate partners in India and outside India in sixteen countries.

As a leading diagnostic service provider, Dr. Lal PathLabs holds coveted accreditations from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the National Board for Accreditation of Laboratories NABL for an extensive test menu of 5000+ tests & panels and the ISO 27001 accreditation for their IT systems to stand testimony to the practice of accuracy, efficiency and customer service. We have consistently delivered on international standards in testing to over 20 million customers annually. Dr. Lal PathLabs is listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) India, making the organisation the first one to go public in the Indian Diagnostics Industry. At Dr. Lal PathLabs, 'Quality, Service and Innovation is a way of life'. For more information visit us at www.lalpathlabs.com .

About Ibex Medical Analytics

Ibex pioneers AI-powered cancer diagnostics in pathology. We empower physicians to provide every patient with an accurate, timely and personalized cancer diagnosis by developing clinical-grade AI algorithms and digital workflows that help detect and grade cancer in biopsies. Our Galen™ platform is the first-ever AI-powered integrated diagnostics solution in pathology and used in routine clinical practice worldwide, supporting pathologists and providers in improving the quality and accuracy of diagnosis, implementing comprehensive quality control, reducing turnaround times and boosting productivity with more efficient workflows. Ibex's Artificial Intelligence technology is built on Deep Learning algorithms trained by a team of pathologists, data scientists and software engineers. For more information, go to www.ibex-ai.com.

About Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

