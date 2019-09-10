IBC 2019: Blackbird and MOOV Partner to Enrich Fast Turnaround Sports Video Content

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video editing platform, Blackbird and MOOV, the leading sports and events graphics company, have partnered to enrich fast turnaround sports video content with an integrated solution that streamlines cloud video workflows.

Blackbird is the world's fastest cloud video clipping, editing and distribution platform on the market. It provides rapid access to video for the creation of clips and highlights to multiple devices and platforms including web, broadcast, OTT and social. Current Blackbird sports clients include MSG Networks, IMG, Deltatre, Buffalo Bills and the Australian National Rugby League. MOOV has been a leader in live broadcast graphics for many years counting BBC Sport, BT Sport and ITV Racing amongst its client base.

By integrating MOOV's technology into the Blackbird platform, users will be able to rapidly and seamlessly add a variety of broadcast quality graphics to their video content to further enrich output and increase brand perception and engagement.

Blackbird and MOOV will be showcasing their combined solution at leading media technology show, IBC, this month. Demonstrations will focus on live sports content with the platform being the fastest and most efficient on the market for delivering broadcast quality clips and highlights to fans.

Nev Appleton, Director and Co-Founder of MOOV, said: "We are really excited about the partnership with Blackbird. Clients will soon be able to quickly add broadcast quality branded graphics to their edits, either manually or data automated."

Ian McDonough, CEO of Blackbird, said: "As we engage with larger sports rights holders the demand for higher quality, enriched content increases. Being best-of-breed makes MOOV a natural fit for Blackbird and provides an incredibly efficient data-driven graphics workflow for rapidly delivering clips and highlights to sports fans the world over."

Blackbird has invited MOOV to demonstrate some combined workflows at IBC 2019 on the Google Cloud booth (E01, Hall 14) from 13 to 17 September. To arrange a meeting please email commercial@blackbird.video

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame-accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud.

Blackbird underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

