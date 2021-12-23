iAM Capital Sells one of its Italian Solar PV Portfolios to SONNEDIX, an affiliate of JPMorgan

iAM Capital Generates Strong Return on its Investment

MILAN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iAM Capital has successfully consummated the sale of its BhnLux solar PV portfolio, totaling 4.5MW, to Sonnedix, an affiliate of JPMorgan.

The portfolio comprises of three ground-mounted solar photovoltaic plants and two greenhouse solar photovoltaic plants, located in the Apulia and Sicily regions of Italy, with a total capacity of 4.5MW. All the plants have been operating for the last decade and benefit from the Italian Conto Energia FiT regime.

"We are pleased to have completed the sale of this portfolio to Sonnedix, which we had acquired as part of a programmatic partnership with US based Bhn group," stated Emanuel Arbib, CEO of iAM Capital. "With a strong return on our and our limited partners' investment we are now looking to make further acquisitions in this sector together with Bhn. As a firm we remain committed to investing in 'green' projects that support sustainable growth, both in connection with our infrastructure projects and our real estate investment activities," added Mr, Arbib.

Cristina Fragni, Managing Partner of Bhn, commented: "We are pleased with the success of our investment and to have found a strong counterparty in Sonnedix. Together with iAM Capital, we look forward to executing on new green energy projects in 2022, particularly given the strong acquisition pipeline we have developed together for the upcoming year."

In connection with the transaction, BhnLux and iAM Capital were advised by Prothea, as exclusive financial advisor, Gitti & Partners as legal counsel, and ICFC as controllers.

About iAM Capital

iAM Capital Group PLC is a London-based investment group specialising in sourcing, structuring and executing on alternative investments, and is an active sponsor in the real estate and alternative energy fields, having executed multiple investments valued over several hundred million Euros.

Contact : investorrelations@iamcapital.com

Avi Koth – 02075149200

www.iamcapital.com

