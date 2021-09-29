IAAPA honors PortAventura World's sustainable strategy with the first-ever IAAPA EMEA Award for Extraordinary Excellence 2021

- The resort develops a very ambitious sustainability strategy from both the social and environmental aspects

- The award, given for the first time, has been presented to the company during IAAPA Expo Europe 2021, held in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The strategic commitment to sustainability of PortAventura World has been recognised by the global association for the attractions industry IAAPA with the 'IAAPA EMEA Award for Extraordinary Excellence'. This award is being given by the members of the IAAPA EMEA Advisory Committee, which is the representational body of the leading attraction operators and suppliers in the EMEA region. PortAventura World is the first-ever recipient of this honor from IAAPA, publicly reconised during the opening ceremony of IAAPA Expo Europe 2021 which takes place in Barcelona between 27th and 30th September.