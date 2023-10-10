"I LOVE FRUIT & VEG FROM EUROPE" HIGHLIGHTS THE HEALTH BENEFITS OF AUTUMN'S NUTRITIONALLY RICH APPLES, GRAPES, ORANGES, BEETROOT AND PUMPKIN

I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe

10 Oct, 2023, 20:46 BST

From the National Health Service to the World Health Organisation, public health advisers recommend consuming at least five portions of fruits and vegetables per day

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe' is championing an autumnal bounty of nutrient-packed, mood-boosting and flavour-rich produce in an October campaign spotlighting orchard fruits, root vegetables and seasonal squashes. Co-funded by the European Union and steered by five leading Italian agricultural organisations, the programme promotes the quality, environmental sustainability, safety and health benefits of produce sourced from Italy and Europe.

Autumn's produce showcases a rich and warm colour palette that evokes the very essence of the season, from deep purples and radiant reds to vibrant oranges and earthy hues. In October, the programme highlights apples, grapes, oranges, beetroot and pumpkin as they reach their peak season.

Apples and grapes are rich in antioxidants and compounds that support cognitive function and mood stabilisation. Oranges, high in vitamin C, may help mitigate stress effects, while beetroot's nitrates can enhance brain blood flow. Packed with tryptophan, pumpkin seeds contribute to serotonin production, commonly associated with positive moods.

"Eating fruit and vegetables is among the best decisions we can make for our health and taste preferences," said Emilio Ferrara of the I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe programme. "A diet rich in these foods not only boosts our well-being but also plays a crucial role in preventing many health issues. Our initiative endorses the quality and sustainability of Italian and European produce, reflecting health guidelines from organisations such as WHO and NHS: aim for at least five servings daily."

The I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe programme is promoted by Terra Orti, A.O.A., La Deliziosa, Agritalia and Meridia— five leading Italian agricultural organisations—and co-funded by the European Union. Its mission is to encourage the conscious purchasing and consumption of quality European fruit and vegetables and to educate about their organic and PDO/PGI variants. Learn more at ilovefruitandvegfromeurope.co.uk

