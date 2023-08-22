'I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe' Gives Grillmasters Four Tips for Seamlessly Transitioning Seasons

Say farewell to summer and grill up autumn flavours with European fruits and vegetables

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer gives way to autumn, the "I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe" programme presents a delectable celebration of the changing seasons, showcasing the art of grilling with European produce.

"Grilling isn't limited to summer or meats. As autumn arrives, embrace the BBQ for delectable, healthy meals using European vegetables and fruits, ushering in another season of flavourful and nutritious options," said Emilio Ferrara of I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe. "But at-home BBQ masters don't have to put down their tongs just because the calendar is turning a page. Savour the final days of summer and transition to autumn by grilling a bounty of seasonally inspired creations that are nutritionally rich and diverse in taste."

When they choose European produce, BBQ masters can enjoy diverse options for quick midweek meals or leisurely weekend BBQs. I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe organisers offer these tips:

Grill the rainbow. European vegetables come in a cornucopia of colours, including velvety purple aubergines, meadow-hued courgettes, peppers reminiscent of traffic lights, tomatoes like summer sunsets, earthy flat mushrooms, lushly verdant broccoli, and cabbage ranging from the palest whisper of mint to the enigmatic hues of forest foliage. We suggest cutting them into thick steaks to prepare for the grill — leaving mushrooms, peppers and tomatoes whole.

Master marinating. Although delicious naked in their natural state, European vegetables explode with captivating flavour when bathed in a delicate blend of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic or a medley of herbs and spices.

Experiment with techniques. Parboiling white-fleshed, yellow-fleshed or sweet potatoes before grilling is a step that can help ensure even cooking and tenderness.

Don't forget dessert. But it's not only vegetables that are great on the grill. European fruit is a crowd-pleaser, too. Baste thick chunks of watermelon or peaches with teriyaki sauce for a low-calorie, sweet finale.

About I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe

Organized by A.O.A., Agritalia, La Deliziosa, Meridia and Terra Orti, co-funded by the European Commission, "I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe" celebrates the diverse flavours of European produce, inspiring culinary creativity and healthy living. Explore more at ilovefruitandvegfromeurope.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186810/4230348/LOGO_F_V_Logo.jpg

SOURCE I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe