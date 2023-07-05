Hyundai Rotem Committed to Fostering Talent in Polish Defense Industry

50 Polish M.S. and Ph.D students will receive education at KAIST for 6 years until 2030 by sponsoring of Hyundai Rotem

Expanding Poland-Korea people-to-people exchange to build trust that contribute to cooperation in defense industry of each country

SEOUL, South Korea, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Rotem Company announced on July 5 that it has signed a 'Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Development of International Defense Cooperation' with Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Hanwha Aerospace, and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) on June 30.

(Front row, left to right) CEO of Hyundai Rotem Yong-bae Lee, Minister of DAPA Dong-hwan Eom, President of KAIST Kwang-hyung Lee, CEO of Hanwha Aerospace Jae-il Son, and CEO of KAI, Goo-young Kang, MOU signing ceremony(June 30).

The MOU aims to expand academic-industry cooperation between the two countries and enhance people-to-people exchange in the defense sector as cooperation between Poland and Korea expands. The key aspect of the MOU is KAIST's commitment to fostering 50 Polish doctoral and master's students as defense technology experts from 2024 to 2030.

With Poland's pursuit of strengthening defense capabilities, there has been an increased demand for cultivating science and technology talent in its defense industry. In response to this, DAPA, the Armament Agency of Poland, and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Poland, along with KAIST, have joined forces to foster talent.

Participating companies such as Hyundai Rotem will provide a total of 6 billion Korean won (about 18.72 million zloty) in scholarships and research support until Polish students complete their doctoral or master's programs at KAIST.

The participating organizations held a 'MOU Signing Ceremony for the Development of International Defense Cooperation' at the KAIST Dogok Campus in Seoul on June 30. Dong-hwan Eom, the head of DAPA, Kwang-hyung Lee, the president of KAIST, and CEOs of defense companies attended at the ceremony.

An official from Hyundai Rotem Company said, "We hope to contribute to building a relationship of trust between Poland and Korea, and expanding cooperation by supporting exchanges and social contributions."

Meanwhile, Hyundai Rotem has positively carried out various social activities. In this March, the company donated 4 modular housing units for improving the living environment of the officers of the 22nd Infantry Division, Korea. Additionally, the company actively supports patriots and veterans affairs, such as sponsoring Korean War veterans and people of national merit recipients, donating to military scholarship foundations and soldiers, etc.

Photo: Dong-hwan Eom, head of DAPA, Kwang-hyung Lee, president of KAIST, Yong-bae Lee, CEO of Hyundai Rotem, Jae-il Son, CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, and Goo-young Kang, CEO of KAI during the MOU signing ceremony.

