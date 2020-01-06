Hyundai Motor Presents Smart Mobility Solution 'UAM-PBV-Hub' to Vitalize Future Cities

- Hyundai Motor to accelerate transition into Smart Mobility Solution Provider with three innovative mobility solutions: Urban Air Mobility, Purpose Built Vehicle, Hub

- "UAM, PBV, and Hub will revitalize cities by removing urban boundaries, giving people time to pursue their goals, and creating a diverse community," Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group

- Human-Centered City Advisory Group established to study new values for future cities

- Hyundai to showcase PAV, PBV and Hub at CES 2020, alongside VR experience for PAV

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled at CES 2020 its innovative vision for urban mobility to help vitalize human-centered future cities.

To realize the vision, Hyundai Motor showcased three mobility solutions, comprising Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Purpose Built Vehicle (PBV) and Hub, a place for mobility transfer and community activities.

Based on these mobility solutions, Hyundai aims to free future cities and people from constraints of time and space and allow them to create more value in their lives.

The company will also accelerate the implementation of its brand vision 'Progress for Humanity' and transform itself into a 'Smart Mobility Solution Provider'.

UAM combines Personal Air Vehicle (PAV) and urban air mobility services to make airspace available for transportation, while PBV is a ground-based eco-friendly mobility solution that provides customized spaces and services for passengers in transit.

Hub is a space that connects UAM and PBV, a new concept solution in which people can come together to interact.

Working closely together, UAM, PBV and Hub play key roles in vitalizing human-centered future cities and enriching people's lives.

UAM connects the sky and the ground, while PBV links people to people on the road. These two smart mobility solutions connect at the Hub, which will be installed across future cities to form a mobility ecosystem.

With this smart mobility vision built around the UAM-PBV-Hub network, Hyundai has outlined its commitment to provide customers seamless mobility and a differentiated mobility experience.

The vision is also in line with the company's mid-term innovation plan 'Strategy 2025' to shift to its business structures based on two pillars – 'Smart Mobility Device' and 'Smart Mobility Service'.

