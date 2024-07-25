Hyundai Motor Launches Innovative Archery Experience: The Path of An Archer

Hyundai Motor is launching an immersive archery experience event, fusing sports and technology at Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang

For the first time, the public can experience Hyundai's self-adjusting shooting robot and customized 3D-printed bow grips, used by Korean national team athletes

Hyundai has been an ardent supporter of Korean Archery for 40 years through partnership and the introduction of technological advances

SEOUL, South Korea, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company is launching The Path of An Archer, an innovative and immersive archery experience showcasing the fusion of sports and technology. The event will be held from July 26 to August 18 at Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang in Korea.

Hyundai Archery - Self-adjusting shooting robot

The exhibition offers visitors a unique opportunity to directly experience Hyundai's archery technology, which has been instrumental in the success of Korean archery. Participants will be enveloped by a 3.5 x 19-meter anamorphic widescreen, delivering an immersive experience of an archer's journey from their first grasp of the bow to becoming a national team archer competing on the world stage.

After taking part in the archery shooting experience, visitors will also be able to take a closer look at advanced technologies that support Korea's elite archers.

This exhibition will mark the public debut of Hyundai's self-adjusting shooting robot. This piece of innovative technology delivers repeatable shots, with the capability to adjust the launch angle and power intensity to support athletes in their training.

Also on display for the first time are customized 3D-printed bow grips. These grips are made to fit each athlete's hand shape and minimize tolerances to unify the bow and the archer's hand, maximizing performance as a result.

The brand is also supporting Korean archers through a pioneering camera-based heart rate sensor, which is also being shown at The Path of An Archer exhibition for the first time.

Finally, exhibition visitors will be able to experience Hyundai's multi-camera posture analysis system.

Hyundai Motor Group has a long history of supporting Korean archery, forging lasting partnerships for 40 years and providing technological support. The Path of An Archer is testament to Hyundai's ongoing commitment to archery and reflects the company's belief in the integration of technology and sports to advance both sectors.

