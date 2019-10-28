Hyundai Motor Company Reveals Commercial Truck Mobility Vision at NACV Show

Hyundai is a global leader in fuel cell technology. In 2013, Hyundai launched the first mass-produced and commercially available fuel cell electric vehicle. In 2018, Hyundai launched the dedicated FCEV, NEXO. In December 2018, Hyundai invested USD 6.4 billion to accelerate the development of a hydrogen society, looking beyond passenger vehicles.

"Today at this show, by showing HDC-6 Neptune, the first hydrogen-only concept for Hyundai Motor Company's commercial vehicles, we will start exploring opportunities in the United States commercial vehicle market," said Edward Lee, Head of Hyundai Commercial Vehicle Business Division. "Furthermore, we are willing to work with other partners to pave the way to establish a hydrogen ecosystem for CV."

Hyundai has the necessary processes and experience to develop the quality vehicles that support its FCEV 2030 vision for a hydrogen ecosystem. For commercial vehicles, fuel cells are the perfect fit for heavy duty trucks and long driving distances due to higher drive range, higher payload, less refueling time and ultimately lower costs.

