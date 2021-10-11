Hyundai Motor and Tate Announce the Opening of the Hyundai Commission: Anicka Yi: In Love With The World

Yi has become known for her experimental work which explores the merging of technology and biology, focusing on breaking down distinctions we hold between plants, animals, micro-organisms and technology. Through this work, she asks viewers to think about how removing these distinctions affects our understanding of ourselves as humans, and the ecosystems we live in.

"The sixth Hyundai Commission with Anicka Yi offers us a unique moment to reflect on our understanding of an interconnected future," said Thomas Schemera, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division of Hyundai Motor Company.

