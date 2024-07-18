Hyundai Mobis Unveils World's First Innovative Airbags for PBVs

- ①Door Mounted Curtain Airbag deploys within 0.03 seconds… Vertical inflation from bottom to top along a wire mechanism

SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330) introduces the world's first airbags specifically designed for Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs). These safety technologies consider the unique characteristics of PBVs, which typically have a spacious interior and versatile design options. With the anticipated commercialization of PBV-based fleet services, the demand for passenger safety technologies in this sector is expected to increase.

On the 18th, Hyundai Mobis announced the development of the world's first 'door-mounted curtain airbag' that deploys from the bottom to the top and the 'self-supporting passenger airbag,' which absorbs impact solely through the support from the lower part of the airbag.

Both technologies aim to prevent passenger ejection and significantly reduce injuries during collisions or rollovers. They also meet stringent safety standards in advanced markets such as North America.

Innovative Curtain Airbag with Vertical Deployment along Wires, Revolutionizing Installation Locations

The door-mounted airbag breaks the conventional notion of curtain airbags that typically deploy from top to bottom, as it inflates vertically from bottom to top within 0.03 seconds during an accident.

Hyundai Mobis is the first to apply a wire mechanism to curtain airbags. The cushion unfolds along wires installed on both sides of the airbag, preventing passengers from being ejected from the window. This design meets the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) ejection mitigation standard (FMVSS 226), ensuring enhanced safety.

PBVs often use sliding doors for rear passenger access, which might limit the space available for airbag installation due to the door structure located on the ceiling. In such cases, the door-installed airbag proves effective.

Lee Kyu-Sang, Head of Safety System R&D Group at Hyundai Mobis stated, "We developed the new concept curtain airbag with the urban transportation-focused PBV market in mind. Given that RoboRide PBVs emphasize openness with larger side windows, we anticipate a growing need for advanced passenger safety devices."

Self-Supporting Airbag that Absorbs Impact without Windshield Support, Offering Future Scalability

Considering the distance to the windshield, the self-supporting airbag is designed for PBVs with spacious interiors. This technology protects front-seat passengers by absorbing impact using only the support from the lower part of the airbag.

Sedans or SUVs use a windshield angled at about 30 degrees to support the inflated cushion. In contrast, PBVs might have a considerable distance to the windshield, which could be nearly vertical. The self-supporting airbag overcomes these structural challenges.

Hyundai Mobis has incorporated technology that secures the airbag cushion close to the front crash pad, ensuring stable passenger protection even without contact with the windshield. This design meets the high safety standards set by the North American New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).

Moreover, Hyundai Mobis is focusing on the scalability of airbags for PBVs. They plan to develop and introduce a variety of airbags tailored to diverse interior designs, catering to customer needs with flexible seating arrangements and passenger orientations.

